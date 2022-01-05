Israel Sets New Covid Case Record; Hong Kong bans flights from 8 countries due to omicron | World

Amidst the outbreak of the omicron variant of the new coronavirus, Israel registered on Wednesday (5) nearly 12,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, a new record since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 11,978 newly infected, according to data from the Ministry of Health, surpassing the previous record of 11,344 cases on September 2, 2021.

Also on Wednesday, the Hong Kong government announced a ban on flights from 8 countries to try to contain the spread of omicron: Australia, Canada, United States, France, India, Philippines, Pakistan and United Kingdom.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that “passengers from these countries will not be allowed to land in Hong Kong, and people who have passed through these countries will not be able to take flights to Hong Kong” — not even for stopovers in the territory.

The government also banned events and dinners in restaurants after 6 pm and ordered the closure of 15 types of commercial establishments, such as bars, nightclubs, gyms and beauty centers.

2 of 2 People dine at tables with plastic dividers in a restaurant in Hong Kong, China Territory, January 5, 2022 — Photo: Tyrone Siu/Reuters People dine at tables with plastic dividers in a restaurant in Hong Kong, China Territory, January 5, 2022 — Photo: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

Hong Kong, like mainland China, has opted for a “zero Covid” strategy that involves long quarantines for anyone entering the territory and severe isolation from those who become infected and all their contacts.

The measures made the city of 7.5 million inhabitants register only 12,600 cases of Covid-19 and 213 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. But at the same time, the finance center had to pay the price of international isolation.

In Israel, which has 9.4 million inhabitants, more than 4.3 million have already received a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines and immunosuppressed people can now receive a fourth dose.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday (4) that the country will register “tens of thousands of new cases in the next few days”, but “the good news is that vaccines are effective”.

“People who are vaccinated and masked will certainly not have a severe form of the disease,” the prime minister said during a visit to a hospital.

