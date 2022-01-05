Itaú BBA sees Nubank shares falling another 20%; prefer Inter, highlights – Money Times

THE Nubank (NAKED), which debuted on the New York Stock Exchange, filling the eyes of investors, with 15% shot, lost his breath and could not sustain the high.

The role has already accumulated a drop of 6% since its debut. And according to the Itaú BBA, the purple one has more room to fall.

The brokerage started to cover the shares with a target price of US$8, which implies a 20% drop from the close of the last session, and recommendation underperform, or below the market average.

Despite recognizing all the merits of fintech, with its more than 48 million customers, BBA highlights that the company will have difficulties in monetizing its base.

“Nubank clients have credit exposure distortion towards the lowest income bracket in Brazil (56% earn up to three minimum wages). This structurally limits the per capita monetization, which the stock price requires”, argue the analysts led by Pedro Leduc.

According to the team, this will likely trigger a correction and reduce the bank’s perceived profit in the market and customer potential.

The BBA also adds that in the digital banking sector, it has a preference for Inter (BIDI11), for having a more attractive rating and a better credit profile.

Listed in the US, but with Brazilian risks

Despite being listed in the US, it is in Brazil that Nubank operates.

In BBA’s view, more difficult macro indicators will impact non-performing loans (NPL).

“The winds are fading and the negatives are increasing, which we believe is due to higher inflation (mainly in basic goods), rising debt service costs and sluggish economic activity. Withdrawals from savings accounts are probably a first sign of inflection”, he points out.

The team of analysts recalls that the Brazilian is entering 2022 with credits 30% above last year’s levels.

However, the generation of jobs and wages are not keeping up with this increase. The result? High default.

“We expect the indicators to start to rise in the first or second quarter of 2022, and to plateau at the levels of 2019. The path ahead will move according to how the medium-term macro image evolves”, he concludes.

In addition, the low-income, Nubank’s main customer segment, is expected to suffer first and foremost from the economic downturn.

“Putting these headwinds together with the favorable winds of social transfers and savings accumulation, it is likely that income credit cards / personal loans will show a substantial increase in NPL in 2022”, he adds.

BBA also calculates that by 2026, Nubank will have revenues of R$65 billion and net income of R$26 billion, with a ROE (return on equity) of 30%.

international banks

BBA’s pessimism clashes with the optimism of international banks, such as Goldman Sachs and UBS BB.

Both started the coverage with a purchase recommendation, the target price was set at US$ 15 and US$ 12.50, high potential of 59.9% and 33%, respectively.

For Goldman Sachs, the current value of fintech it may seem expensive at $43 billion, but the bank partly justifies the target price with the 13.5x price-to-earnings multiple for 2025, while international pairs trade at 19.1x.

The American bank talks about the possibility of growth in an anti-cyclic way, amid a worsening of the Brazilian economy, driven by the company’s technology and low market share.