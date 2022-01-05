Itaú BBA starts Nubank coverage with a recommendation equivalent to the sale, highlighting “more challenging next step”

Last Monday (3), several banks started covering Nubank shares (NYSE:NU;B3:NUBR33) traded in New York, with Morgan Stanley being more optimistic, with a target price of US$ 16 for the assets, while HSBC was more conservative, with a neutral recommendation and a target price of US$ 10 for securities traded in the US.

This Tuesday (4), Itaú BBA started covering the asset, with an underperform recommendation (performance below the market average) – or equivalent to the sale – and a target price of US$ 8 for the end of 2022, a significant drop of 19.8% compared to the previous day’s closing, of US$ 9.98.

In the assessment of analysts, Nubank “has many achievements and growth potential, but its valuation leaves no room for setbacks”, with a “structural challenge to its potential for monetizing clients in Brazil”.

The assessment is that fintech has “much merit” in building a strong base of mostly active customers. “But the next step is more challenging”, says Itaú BBA. Nubank’s clients and credit exposure tend towards the lowest income bracket in Brazil (56% earn up to three minimum wages), which structurally limits monetization. The expectation is that, with the cycle of possible high delinquency in the sector in general, it will affect the newly created customer base.

“We believe that this will likely trigger a correction and reduce the market’s perception of the bank’s profit estimates/client potential”, point out the analysts, who elect Banco Inter (BIDI11) as the preferred digital, with a more attractive valuation and a better credit/customer profile. The BBA points out that it will look for better entry points into Nubank.

For analysts, service revenues can help monetization, but most banking industry revenues

it focuses on the growing retail credit area, where around 50% of Brazil’s volume is concentrated in the richest 10% of customers.

Nubank is expected to face consumer credit lines that have a higher net interest margin (or NIM), such as credit cards and personal loans, where tickets are smaller and terms are shorter and Therefore, long-term financing is not necessary. “This slice of R$560 billion in credit can be extremely profitable. However, default rates are more volatile in these products, especially in low-income markets”, they assess.

BBA expects a cyclical headwind ahead, expecting delinquency in the credit card industry to deteriorate rapidly in 2022, from around single digits (indeed, between 5%) to near double digits for the low-income segment. . Credit cards are Nubank’s flagship product for experience, cross-selling and monetization (about 50% of revenues and about 80% of total credit exposure).

In this scenario, analysts point out that the likely higher default will weigh on earnings per share and will put the company in a dilemma: does the company restrict credit approval and/or card limits to preserve credit quality, or continue accelerating growth, targeting other metrics?

Analysts say the newly raised capital gives Nubank room to prefer growth, and its valuation will likely encourage that. The growing personal loan portfolio (from BRL 1 billion in December 2020 to BRL 5 billion in the third quarter of 2021) will also need to be closely monitored. It is likely that a portion has been sourced by credit card customers to pay their bills, and must be executed with care to avoid delay and increase credit risk.

The bank projects a loan portfolio growth of over R$200 billion, in addition to R$65 billion in revenue and R$19 billion in net income in 2026.

This Tuesday, the shares of Nubank fell 2.40%, to US$ 9.74, on the New York Stock Exchange, after advancing 6.40% the day before. Volatility has been characteristic in the performance of assets, with the first days of trading, on December 9 and 10, 2021, increasing sharply, surpassing the market value of Itaú (ITUB4), and then accumulating a low of 24.56 % between the 11th and 20th of December.

Analysts optimistic about the role point out that the digital bank is well positioned to expand in the Latin American banking sector, in addition to the competitive advantages with the large number of customers (48 million). Among the risks is a complicated macroeconomic scenario, with a slowdown in GDP growth, high inflation, rising interest rates and the upcoming presidential elections in Brazil.

