It’s Official: BlackBerry Gone Into Technology’s Past – Link

BlackBerry announces end of servers

This Tuesday, the 4th, an important part of the history of cellular telephony ends. From this date onwards, BlackBerry cell phones will lose basic functionalities, such as calls, SMS messages and internet connection via Wi-Fi and mobile networks, which bury once and for all the devices that were once a symbol of modernity and connectivity.

The end comes because the company will no longer support its own operating system, the BlackBerry OS, which will affect all devices with BlackBerry OS 7.1 or earlier. The operating system, which differentiated devices in the mid-2000s, could not contain the advancement of iOS, by Apple, and, especially, Android, by Google.

BlackBerry itself didn’t resist Google’s platform. Six years ago, it adopted the former rival’s operating system on its own phones. With retirement, the graveyard of operating systems swallowed up by Apple and Google gains another member. There are systems like Symbian (Nokia), Windows Mobile (Microsoft), Windows Phone (Microsoft) and Firefox OS (Mozilla).

With 43% of the corporate and government cell phone market in 2010, BlackBerry eventually moved its phones to Android, starting with the 2015 BlackBerry Priv. By then, the company had already shrunk and failed to captivate a larger audience, despite several attempts to contain the advances of Google.

For the more attached, however, the company kept its own working mobile operating system. However, the servers that keep the BlackBerry OS active are finally being shut down this week.

The date had already been revealed in 2020, when BlackBerry announced that it would not continue operating system support from 2022 on older models. The shutdown of the company’s software will also affect Android devices: some native tools, such as password manager access and PIN messaging services.