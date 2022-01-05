Ivete Sangalo finally speaks out against the Bolsonaro government

the singer’s attitude Ivete Sangalo during a show this past weekend that took place in Natal (RN), he did not please his followers. In the presentation in question, the singer encouraged the audience to scream against Jair Bolsonaro.

For those who weren’t at the show, a video went viral on the internet with the singer encouraging her fans, who were screaming against Jair: “Hey, Bolsonaro, take it on the c*”. The singer did not repeat what she heard, but indirectly suggested that they speak louder: “I didn’t hear… It’s low“.

The audience then didn’t forgive and ended up letting their voices out altogether and she joked with the situation: “You’ll end up hearing it so loud it was”. On Twitter, several internet users commented on the attitude.

After a simple moment of protest, the woman from Bahia lost many followers on her Instagram profile, and ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter with the hashtag IveteVaiTomarNoC*. Fans of the artist also celebrated the departure of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro from the profile of Marcelo’s mother.

Among so many comments, the one by Fábio Almeida, Ivete’s manager, stood out: “Oh Glory! Let’s work what’s best!“. “this is called deliverance“, wrote another internet user. “she must be very worried“, needled a third. “Being canceled by Bolsonaro supporters is a privilege“, declared one more.

“Fuck, finally woman… Ignoring that I felt she just jumped on the bandwagon thinking, ‘The left will like it’”, fired one of these people. Another tweeter only tore up compliments: “Once again Ivete supporting screams against Bolsonaro, is the biggest“.

“What a taste to watch it and know I always knew her side. Now I want to see the impact this video will have“, wrote a third. Some people were suspicious: “Now it’s like that, right? I don’t have poor memory“.