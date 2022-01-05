Ivete Sangalo is detonated on the web after controversial scene against Bolsonaro

Apparently the attitude of Ivete Sangalo during a concert last weekend did not completely please his followers. On the occasion, the singer encouraged the audience to scream against Jair Bolsonaro.

After the situation, the Bahian woman lost several followers on her Instagram profile, ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter with the hashtag IveteVaiTomarNoC*. Fans of the artist celebrated the departure of supporters of the president from her profile.

Among the comments, the one by Fábio Almeida, manager of Ivete, stood out: “Oh Glory! Let’s work what’s best!“. “this is called deliverance“, said another netizen. “she must be very worried“, needled a third. “Being canceled by Bolsonaro supporters is a privilege“, wrote one more.

Scene in a show by Ivete Sangalo makes people talk

For those who didn’t follow, a video went viral with the singer encouraging her fans, who were screaming against Jair. During a show that took place in Natal (RN), last week, the audience could be seen screaming the following: “Hey, Bolsonaro, take it on the c*”. The singer did not repeat what she heard, but indirectly suggested that they speak louder: “I didn’t hear… It’s low“.

The audience repeated the same thing they had screamed and Ivete made fun of what happened, while dancing: “You’ll end up hearing it so loud it was”. On Twitter, several internet users commented on the attitude.

“Fuck, finally woman… Ignoring that I felt she just jumped on the bandwagon thinking, ‘The left will like it’”, fired one of these people. Another tweeter only tore up compliments: “Once again Ivete supporting screams against Bolsonaro, is the biggest“.

“What a taste to watch it and know I always knew her side. Now I want to see the impact this video will have“, wrote a third. Some people were suspicious: “Now it’s like that, right? I don’t have poor memory“.

Charged, Ivete Sangalo criticizes Bolsonaro Government for the first time

Without naming names and going around to explain what she wanted to say, the woman from Bahia surprised internet users in June 2021, by taking a side and encouraging her fans:

“My ‘zamuris’, I understand how necessary it is at this moment… Not to establish doubts about what I believe, this government that is there does not represent me, not even before the idea of ​​it exists. And that will be resolved when we join forces in the next elections through the power of the vote.”

Ending the speech, Ivete criticized the inefficient management of the control of the new coronavirus pandemic, which is commanded by the President of the Republic:

“Now let’s get together in favor of what we can do in our spaces to overcome this disorganization, which are: the use of masks, cleaning, vaccines, and whatever else is necessary. So that we can get vaccinated. I am in favor of a vaccine for everyone”.