James Gunn explains why Peacemaker wins his own series

even before The Suicide Squad to be released — and draw countless praise from fans and critics alike —, James Gunn was already working on the series derived from Peacemaker. Now, just before peacemaker make your debut on HBO Max, the director finally explained why the anti-hero lived by John Cena was chosen to star in a derivative of the film.

In The Suicide Squad we meet several fascinating anti-heroes and villains, and among humorous and charismatic figures we have the Peacemaker. A methodical character who believes that despite his villainous acts he is contributing to the maintenance of peace – which explains his code name.

Throughout the film, the anti-hero is shot by Bloodthirsty and ends up being assigned to some employees of Amanda Waller as a kind of punishment for his insubordination. His solo series, however, plans to explore the character’s origins and show an even more comical side to him.

However, fans continued to wonder why James Gunn chose to give the character a solo series, taking into account that there were other more interesting characters in his film. In a conversation with Supes, the director explained:

“For starters, I really got along with John Cena. We became good friends.” he said. “He’s a fun guy and I thought it would be fun to keep working with him.”

Gunn continued:

“I also think a lot of the other characters we’ve seen in The Suicide Squad have gone through big changes,” he pointed out. “Mouseshot 2 has changed a lot. Bloodthirsty has changed a lot. Polka Dot Man has changed a lot. But Peacemaker kind of continued the same FDP that we saw at the beginning of the movie. And I knew there was a lot of depth to explore in this character. John and I had conversations about where this character came from, who he was, who his father was and all these different things that we didn’t get to see in the movie. So I knew there was a lot of history in it to be explored.”

The first season of Peacemaker hits HBO Max on January 13th.

