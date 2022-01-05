James Webb: Opening telescope heat shield was “hardest part” – 05/01/2022

The James Webb space telescope surpassed “the hardest step” on the list on Tuesday by fully opening its heat shield, a five-layer sunshade, needed to observe the cosmos, said Thomas Zurbuchen, head of scientific missions. from NASA in a statement.

Although the observatory still needs many operations to be ready, opening this umbrella was essential to protect scientific instruments from the sun’s heat and even from the radiation emitted by the Earth and the Moon — they only work at very low temperatures and in the dark, catching dim light from the farthest reaches of the Universe.

The next step is to open the mirrors: first a secondary, smaller and placed at the end of a tripod, and then the main one, covered with gold and measuring 6.6 meters in diameter.

The telescope was too big to fit in a rocket, so it had to be folded in on itself like an origami and deployed in space, an extremely dangerous procedure.

“It’s a very special day,” tweeted astronomer Klaus Pontoppidan, James Webb’s chief scientist. “I think it’s time to realize that soon we may have a fully operational giant space telescope.”

giant parasol

The umbrella measures 20 by 14 meters, the size of a tennis court, and is shaped like a diamond.

Its layers, as thin as a strand of hair, were folded like an accordion and will now stretch until they are tens of inches apart.

They are made of kapton, a material chosen for its resistance to extreme temperatures because the face closest to the Sun can reach 125°C and the farthest face -235°C.

Its opening was made possible thanks to hundreds of pulleys and cables to guide them, as well as motors to extend each spark plug from each tip of the diamond.

On Monday, the first three layers were successfully opened and stretched. On Tuesday morning, the teams did the same with the last two. Before that, the two “palette structures” that contained the sun shield were activated.

Astronomers from all over the world are eagerly awaiting James webb, the most powerful space telescope, as it will allow us to observe the first galaxies, formed a few hundred million years after the Big Bang. The big news is that it will operate on the spectrum infra-red near and medium wavelengths visible to the naked eye.

The observatory was launched just over a week ago from French Guiana and is currently located more than 900,000 kilometers from Earth. Its definitive orbit, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, is four times the distance between our planet and the Moon.

the James webb will be at what is known as the point Lagrangian 2 (L2). This area is a point where celestial objects remain with less gravitational influence from the Earth and the Sun, that is, they remain “parked” in space.

In this location, if a problem arises, it will not be possible to send a repair mission.

On December 31, NASA released a timelapse that shows the telescope’s path from the Moon’s orbit zone to the stars of Orion. At the end, it is possible to see the moment when the telescope departs towards the L2.

To make the path evident, scientists from the North York Astronomical Association (NYAA) combined the photographs with another space image, this one in color, showing the path in a white line. (With AFP)