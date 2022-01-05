James Webb Telescope Opens Sun’s Protective Shield and Wins Another Challenge

The James Webb Space Telescope has successfully opened its solar shield, completing what is perhaps one of the most important and complex steps the observatory has to take to operate correctly in space.

The shield opening procedure was started remotely on December 28, just three days after the observatory’s launch. “The success of the most challenging opening, the sunshield, is an incredible milestone in the human ingenuity and engineering skills that will enable Webb to meet its scientific goals,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator of the scientific missions directorate at NASA.

This is it: we’ve just wrapped up one of the most challenging steps of our journey to #UnfoldTheUniverse. With all five layers of sunshield tensioning complete, about 75% of our 344 single-point failures have been removed! pic.twitter.com/P9jJhu7bJX — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) January 4, 2022

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The deployment and tensioning of the sun shield involved 139 of the Webb’s 178 release mechanisms, along with release motors, 90 individual cables, and a variety of other delicate components. The opening of the sunshield took a little longer than expected to complete — NASA had expected it to take six days, but the Webb team took a break over New Year’s Eve weekend to rest and analyze the data received.

The shield in question is formed by five layers as thin as a strand of hair, coated with a reflective metallic material. Together, these layers will reduce exposure to 200 kilowatts of solar energy to a fraction of just one watt. This protection is essential to ensure the operation of Webb scientific instruments at extreme temperatures, ranging from 40 K (the equivalent of -233 °C) to 193 °C.

There were also some issues that needed attention related to unexpected temperature and equipment readings. “We’re still in the ‘getting to know each other’ phase with the telescope,” explained Bill Ochs, project manager for the observatory. “Orbital satellites are always a little different in orbit than they were on the ground.”

James Webb’s next steps

James Webb’s sunshield layers in final testing before launch (Image: Reproduction/Northrop Grumman/Alex Evers)

Now that the sunshield step has been completed, the telescope team can breathe a little easier as one of the most complex parts of deployment has been completed — according to NASA, between 70% and 75% of single-point points have been officially completed. . “This is a big achievement from the first week, and it’s half the time before operations go live,” noted Ochs.

The telescope was launched in late December and is on its way to its destination, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth. Until it gets there, there are still more procedures ahead: the new observatory still has about five and a half months of configuration to complete, including the implementation of the primary and secondary mirrors, instrument calibration, among others.

After all that, Webb will be able to begin exploring every phase of the universe’s history, from the first stars and galaxies that formed just a few hundred million years after the Big Bang to the history of the Solar System. Equipped with revolutionary technology, the telescope promises to bring new discoveries for us to better understand the origins of the universe.

Below, you can check the complete transmission of the procedure:

Source: NASA