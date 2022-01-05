James Webb Telescope Thermal Shield Opens Successfully – News

THE James Webb Space Telescope this Tuesday (4) surpassed an important step by fully opening its thermal shield, a five-layer sunshade, necessary for observing the cosmos, informed NASA.

While the observatory still needs many operations to complete, opening this umbrella was the “hardest” item on the list, admitted Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s head of science missions, in a statement.

Each of the layers of this heat shield is the size of a tennis court and is needed to protect scientific instruments from the sun’s heat. Since this Monday (3), each one has been opened and extended.

The telescope is too big to fit in a rocket. So it was necessary to fold it in on itself as a origami and deploying it in space, an extremely dangerous procedure.

“It’s a very special day,” tweeted astronomer Klaus Pontoppidan, James Webb’s chief scientist. “I think it’s time we realized that soon we might have a fully operational giant space telescope.”

Astronomers around the world were anxiously awaiting the James Webb, the most powerful space telescope, which will allow us to observe the first galaxies, formed a few hundred million years after the Big Bang.

The observatory was released just over a week ago from French Guiana, and is currently located more than 900 thousand kilometers from Earth. It heads towards its definitive orbit, 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, that is, four times the distance between our planet and the Moon.

There, if any problems did arise, you could not count on a repair mission.

The opening, directed from Baltimore, should be carried out without a hitch. More than a hundred engineers took turns day and night to ensure that everything went as planned.

NASA broadcast the procedure live over the internet. Since there is no camera aboard the James Webb, the only images available were from the operations control room. The team exploded with joy when the opening was completed.

“Relief”

“The atmosphere is hard to describe. It was an incredible moment. There was a lot of joy, a lot of relief,” Hillary Stock, who is in charge of opening the umbrella at Northrop Grumman, a NASA partner, told reporters. “Everything went well,” he added.

The umbrella measures 20 m by 14 m and is shaped like a diamond. Its layers, as thin as a strand of hair, were folded like an accordion, and will now stretch until they are tens of inches apart.

They are made of Kapton, a material chosen for its resistance to extreme temperatures, as the face closest to the Sun can reach 125°C, and the farthest face -235°C.

The opening of the shield was made possible thanks to hundreds of pulleys and cables for driving it, as well as motors to extend each spark plug on each tip of the diamond. This Monday, the first three layers were successfully opened and stretched. This Tuesday morning, the teams did the same with the last two.

Before, the two “palette structures” that contained the sun shield were activated.

This heat shield is essential because James Webb’s scientific instruments only work at very low temperatures and in the dark.

The big news about this telescope is that it will operate through the near and medium infrared spectrum, wavelengths visible to the naked eye. In order to detect weak light from the farthest reaches of the universe, it cannot be affected by solar radiation, nor by radiation emitted from the Earth and Moon.

The next step is to open the mirrors: first, a secondary, smaller and placed at the end of a tripod; then the main one, covered in gold and measuring 6.6 m in diameter.

Once configured, the James Webb will arrive at its destination, known as the Lagrange 2 point. It will then need to cool down and calibrate the instruments, as well as fine-tune the mirrors.

Six months after launch, the telescope will be ready to trace back to the origins of the universe and search for habitable environments outside our Solar System.