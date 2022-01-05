January 2022 PS Plus games are now available for download

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

The games on the PS Plus plan from January 2022 can now be enjoyed by subscribers. Click on the links below and redeem the titles or enjoy them directly on your console’s PS Store.

Description:

***Co-Op for 4 players***

Work as a team to dig, explore and fight your way through a gigantic cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. If you want to survive the most hostile cave system in the galaxy, you’ll need to trust your teammates!

***4 Unique Classes***

Choose the right class for the job. Crush enemies with Gunner, scout and light up caves with Scout, chew rock with Driller, or support the team with defensive structures and turrets with Engeneer.

***Fully Destructible Environments***

Destroy everything around you to reach your goal. There is no defined path for you to complete the mission at hand. Dig towards your goal or build a complex network of paths to explore your environment – ​​the choice is yours. But proceed carefully, you don’t want to trip over a bunch of aliens without being prepared.

***Procedurally Generated Caves Network***

Explore a network of procedurally generated cave systems filled with enemies to fight and riches to gather. There is always something new to discover and no two games are alike.

***High Tech Gadgets and Weapons***

Dwarfs know what they need to bring to get the job done. This means the most powerful weapons and the most advanced contraptions – flamethrowers, Gatlings, portable platform launchers and more.

***Light your way***

The underground caves are dark and full of terrible things. You will need to bring your own enlightenment if you want to light these pitch-dark caves.

Description:

Join the Phantom Thieves and counterattack the corruption that grips Japanese cities. Summer vacations with close friends take a sudden turn when a distorted reality emerges; reveal the truth and rescue the hearts of those trapped in the center of the crisis!

• Enter the stylish world of Persona in an all-new story

• Dynamically control your team during explosive combat

• Battle across Japan on an epic journey

Description:

Celebrate the holiday season in style with the Snow Limits package for DIRT 5, available free to all players!

Included as part of the latest game update, the Snow Boundaries pack contains a number of new festive objects to use in DIRT 5’s Playgrounds mode, an all-new Sprint racing event on ice at Roosevelt Island, and some customization options for the his profile and paintings, including holiday paintings for the Ford Mustang GT4 and Porsche Cayenne Transsyberia.

DIRT 5 is the most ambitious title in Codemasters’ legendary off-road franchise. With new features and breathtaking action, DIRT 5 creates a vibe that delivers big on epic racing, pure expression and unrestrained style.

o Master 70+ routes across 10 global locations. From ice races in New York to marble mines in Italy to the slums of Brazil, conquer dynamic climates and dangerous terrain in every corner of the world.

o Create standout moments with an impressive selection of cars – from classic rally icons to unlimited trucks and 900bhp sprint cars.

o Achieve stardom in a career based on a story featuring world-renowned voice talents Troy Baker and Nolan North. Prove your mettle, earn sponsorships and defeat a fierce rival in an atmospheric world of off-road racing.

o Eight types of racing events to try out, including Stampedes to conquer boulders on the most extreme surfaces, winding Land Rush circuits, point-to-point Sprint routes and the return of Gymkhana arenas.

o Have fun online with events designed for action-packed racing or try something different with goal-based modes that test your driving skills.

o Photo Mode captures your best moments, a color editor offers nearly unlimited design options, and newer features encourage you to play and create.