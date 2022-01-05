January PS Plus games are available

Starting this Tuesday, January 4th, and running through February 1st, subscribers to PS Plus can download this month’s games: ‘Character 5 Strikers‘,’Dirt 5‘ and ‘deep rock galactic‘.

Persona 5 Strikers | PS4

Immerse yourself in the stylish world of Persona in a whole new story with the Phantom Thieves as they embark on an epic journey through Japan. Summer vacation with close friends takes a sudden turn, with the emergence of a distorted reality that takes you to an epic story, where you’ll be able to fight the corruption that plagues cities. Dynamically control your team during explosive action combat as you uncover the truth and rescue the hearts of those trapped in the center of the crisis!

Dirt 5 | PS4 and PS5

Conquer impressive global routes and drive the most iconic cars in a rich experience. Enjoy the most daring off-road racing experience ever, with a star-studded career, four-player split screen, online multiplayer, track creation mode and much more. Explore tracks around the world as you tackle gravel, ice, snow and sand in a variety of cars, including rally icons, trucks and GT heroes. Race more than 70 routes in 10 locations around the world, from the frozen East River in New York to the limits of Northern Lights in Norway.

Deep Rock Galactic | PS4 & PS5

Deep Rock Galactic is a 1-4 player co-op FPS that includes tough-as-nails space dwarves, 100% destructible environments, process-generated caves and endless hordes of alien monsters. Team up to dig, explore and fight your way through a gigantic cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. You’ll need to rely on your teammates if you want to survive the most hostile cave systems in the galaxy!