January PS Plus games are now available for download

The year 2022 has started and that means that January PS Plus games are now available to all PS Plus subscribers. This month, users will be entitled to games like Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic and DIRT 5.

It is worth noting that the titles will be available until the day January 31st. The best way to redeem is by going to the official PlayStation Store website; log into an account with the service active and, through the links below, click on “Add to Library”. Ready! The game will be saved to your account.

Check out more information about PS Plus games from January

Deep Rock Galactic (PS4/PS5)

Team up to dig, dig, explore and fight your way through a gigantic cave system filled with hordes of deadly enemies and valuable resources. If you want to survive the most hostile cave system in the galaxy, you need to trust your teammates!

Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)

Join the Phantom Thieves to counteract the corruption spreading across Japan’s cities. Summer vacations among close friends will take an unexpected turn when a distorted reality emerges; reveal the truth and rescue the hearts of those who were held captive in the center of the crisis!

DIRT 5 (PS4/PS5)

DIRT 5 is the most ambitious title in the legendary Codemasters racing series. With new features and dizzying action, DIRT 5 bets big on epic racing, pure expression and unbridled style.

Did you enjoy the games available on the PS Plus from January, dear reader? Comment in the session below!