Jason Derulo assaults two men in a hotel lobby after being cursed and called “Usher”; watch

Tip of the day: don’t send the “which famous do you look like” challenge to Jason Derulo! This Tuesday (4), TMZ had access to a video of the artist going out in his hands for real with two men. The reason? One of them called the star Usher, and taunted him with cursing.

The publication released recordings of different points of confusion. In them, Derulo appears in the lobby of a hotel in Las Vegas, surrounded by professionals from his team, while a group of people on the other side of the security cordon watch him, and seems to wait to be seen by the singer. When Jason was already heading towards the exit, a young man yells: “Hey Usher! F*ck you, you bitch!”. According to sources heard by the site, the boy did not confuse the artist at the time, but purposely provoked him to annoy him.

And it seems that the words were almost a “trigger” for Jason Derulo, as he lost control and went after the man who screamed. Amidst the confusion, it is also possible to see that the singer goes after a second guy and throws another punch sequence. Chaos sets in and, despite having several security guards in place, no one can effectively contain the singer. See the fight records and the work the artist gave to the professionals:

TMZ also reported that the police were called to the scene after the fight, however, the assaulted men did not file a complaint. Another video on the web shows Jason Derulo in handcuffs and being led by an officer, but there is no information on whether he was taken to the police station or booked for the incident. The hotel where the riot took place issued a no-entry notice, asking that the corner be removed.

The two battered men have a period of one year to reverse the decision to file a complaint against Derulo. There is also the possibility that they could file a civil suit. The two had some bruises on their faces, but they didn’t go to the hospital. The American publication sought out the artist, but he did not return contact.