Jorge Jesus asks Atlético for a longer period and must decide in 10 days – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Instagram / @jorgejesus



With 12 days to go before the re-presentation of the squad in Cidade do Galo, Atletico continues without a replacement for coach Cuca. The search in the market, as found by Itatiaia, focuses on foreign options.

Still having Jorge Jesus as the main target in the market, the alvinegro still couldn’t get the “yes” from the Portuguese commander. As the portal Fala Galo brought, at the end of this Tuesday (4), Jesus asked for more time to think; Itatiaia received information that the 67-year-old technician stipulated a period of 10 days to make a decision.

Carvalhal and the termination fine

Aiming at at least five other names, Atlético are no longer so optimistic about the coach who was successful for Flamengo in 2019. One of them, as already informed by Itatiaia, is Carlos Carvalhal.

Currently at Braga, the Portuguese also welcomes the opportunity to work on the current Brazilian champion, but his severance penalty is quite salty: 2.5 million euros (almost R$ 16 million at the current price).

The report found that Carvalhal had already accepted Galo’s invitation and, motivated, tries to talk Braga into at least reducing the value of the cancellation.

Check out Atlético’s main news on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel