Jorge Jesus asks for time, and Atlético-MG tries to advance with Carvalhal

Jorge Jesus asked Atlético-MG for more time to think about his decision to return to Brazil. The technician did not stipulate a deadline, but he is still undecided whether a new move to the country is the best decision at the moment. The miners are studying an advance in the negotiations with Carlos Carvalhal, as verified by the GOAL. There were conversations with the two this Tuesday (4).

Free in the ball market, Jorge Jesus thinks of two situations. The first is the family’s request not to take over a club at this time and to take a career break. The second is the amount he has to receive from Benfica, the club he left at the end of December. In the agreement, it was established that his former team will have to pay around R$1.7 million per month to the coach until the end of the European season, in May 2022.

His arrival in the City of Rooster is not ruled out, but negotiations cooled with the request of the 67-year-old commander.

On the other hand, Carvalhal has already given a positive sign for a challenge on Brazilian soil. However, there is an obstacle to his release by Braga, the club with which he has a contract. Galo does not intend to pay the termination fine of 10 million euros (R$ 64.18 million at the current price) nor the minimum request made by the Portuguese in the last window — 2.5 million euros (R$ 16 million).

Athletic summit asked Carlos Carvalhal’s staff to negotiate a composition with Braga so that there is no need to pay the termination fine. In parallel to the request, Galo waits for Jesus and monitors other names in Portuguese football. The list also includes Rui Vitoria, Paulo Fonseca, Leonardo Jardim and Vitor Pereira.

Atlético-MG has been without a coach since December 27, when Cuca asked the board to leave the club. The coach’s request was under the justification that he would need a sabbatical period. He had already informed the club about his decision about a week earlier.