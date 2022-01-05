Jorge Jesus is turning page and Atlético-MG prioritizes search for foreigners – 01/05/2022

The negotiation between Atlético-MG and Jorge Jesus lasted just over a week and the outcome was not as the Minas Gerais club expected. The Portuguese coach did not accept Galo’s offer and opted to stay in Europe, at least for the first time. Alvinegro, on the other hand, is free to make a proposal to another coach.

Last week, Atlético was very confident in closing with Jorge Jesus. The coach met with the football director of Galo, Rodrigo Caetano, remotely, and a conversation was arranged for the following day. The second virtual meeting would have the presence of the club’s patrons, which indicated a close arrangement with the coach. But twice Jorge Jesus postponed the meeting and cooled Atletico’s spirits.

On the part of the coach, the negotiation with Atlético was closed on Tuesday. At least for now, Jorge Jesus is not interested in returning to Brazilian football.

Faced with JJ’s denial, Atlético will focus its efforts on other options. The name of Carlos Carvalhal has a lot of strength, but the fine to break the link with Braga is an impediment. Carvalhal’s breach of contract is 10 million euros (about BRL 64 million), but when Flamengo consulted the coach, the Portuguese club agreed to reduce the value to 2.5 million euros (approximately BRL 16 millions). However, Atlético rules out paying even the fine at a discount.

Athletic priority is for a foreign coach. In addition to Carlos Carvalhal, the club is analyzing other possibilities. The cast returns to training only on the 17th and the board understands that there is still a deadline to choose the coach for 2022.