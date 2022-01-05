Jornal says Laporta has promised to sign Haaland for Barcelona; see details of possible contract

Striker may be closer to having Camp Nou as his next destination

According to the Spanish newspaper “Marca”, the president of the Barcelona, Joan Laporta, confirmed to people close to her that she will hire Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, next summer.

Besides the money, according to the newspaper, another main point of the operation is to convince the Norwegian of the sports project. There are several factors for Laporta to be confident he will bring Haaland.

Laporta, according to the paper, plans to convince Haaland with a project with him as Barcelona’s focal point on the field. As the main star of the cast, selling many shirts and getting financial support with his image.

The Barça president hopes to convince Haaland also showing that the club has good young talent that can be placed around you and more could arrive in the following season, with the club’s coffers balanced after several layoffs from the cast to ease the payroll.

One of the factors pointed out by the publication that could also cheer Haaland on would be that at Barça he would be the main star, unlike Real Madrid, another club interested in his services in recent years, where he would have to share the spotlight with Benzema, Vinicius Jr. and potentially Mbappé.

According to the Catalan daily “Sport”, Laporta offered a salary of 30 million euros gross per year to the ace.

