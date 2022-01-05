José de Abreu makes fun of Bolsonaro and fights with president’s son: ‘May he explode in shit*’ | celebrities

José de Abreu provokes Bolsonaro: Captain chloroquinereproduction
Posted 04/01/2022 11:18 | Updated 01/04/2022 11:21 AM
“What a pleasure it is to know that the motherf*** is sick. He kills his people by omission and takes back punishment: let him explode in me***”, wrote José de Abreu, who currently plays Santiago in the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”.
Quem não gostou da mensagem foi o vereador Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), filho do presidente, que, em tom de ironia, questionou membros do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF) e checadores do Twitter sobre a mensagem do ator. “Is this another example of the hatred of good? I would just like to read the answer to the question”.
– @STF_official and checkers of @TwitterBrasil , would this be another example of the hatred of good? I would just like to read the answer to the question! pic.twitter.com/x5vPMdxyz1
— Carlos Bolsonaro (@CarlosBolsonaro) January 3, 2022
This Tuesday morning, José de Abreu again criticized the Bolsonaro family on social media. “I wasn’t the one who produced four criminal children. My four are honest, work in the private sector and don’t have mansions or cracks”, joked, once again, the actor on Twitter.
I wasn’t the one who produced four outlaw children. My four are honest, work in the private sector and have no mansions or cracks.
— Zé de Abreu – PT (@zehdeabreu) January 4, 2022