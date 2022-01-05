José de Abreu makes fun of Bolsonaro and fights with president’s son: ‘May he explode in shit*’ | celebrities

Posted 04/01/2022 11:18 | Updated 01/04/2022 11:21 AM

Rio – Actor José de Abreu, 75, made fun of the internment of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Monday. In a publication on Twitter, he generated controversy by mocking the health of the president, who is treating a new intestinal obstruction at Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo, after a vacation in Santa Catarina. This Tuesday, it was revealed that he will not need to undergo further surgery.

“What a pleasure it is to know that the motherf*** is sick. He kills his people by omission and takes back punishment: let him explode in me***”, wrote José de Abreu, who currently plays Santiago in the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”.

Quem não gostou da mensagem foi o vereador Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), filho do presidente, que, em tom de ironia, questionou membros do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF) e checadores do Twitter sobre a mensagem do ator. “Is this another example of the hatred of good? I would just like to read the answer to the question”.

This Tuesday morning, José de Abreu again criticized the Bolsonaro family on social media. “I wasn’t the one who produced four criminal children. My four are honest, work in the private sector and don’t have mansions or cracks”, joked, once again, the actor on Twitter.

