Judge orders Iran to indemnify families of victims of plane attack – News

A Canadian court has ordered the government of Iran to pay damages of nearly US$85 million (about R$481.6 million) to the families of six people killed in a Ukrainian commercial plane shot down over Tehran nearly two years ago, reported the local press on Monday (3).

On January 8, 2020, the Iranian Armed Forces shot down a Boeing flying Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 between Tehran and Kiev, Ukraine, shortly after take-off. All 176 passengers on board, including 85 Canadians, were killed.

Ontario Superior Court Judge Edward Belobaba has approved damages of C$107 million (about US$84 million) to the families of victims who filed a lawsuit, local newspapers reported.

‘terrorist act’

In May, that same judge concluded that Iran had committed a “terrorist” act by shooting down the plane, which opened the way for the victims’ families to claim compensation.

Iran has protested this sentence, claiming that the Canadian court does not have the authority to make such a decision. The plaintiffs had claimed more than 1.5 billion Canadian dollars (about $1.18 billion, or R$6.6 billion) in damages.

Days after the incident, the Iranian Armed Forces recognized the mistake.

In a final report, released in March, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization claimed that its air defense systems were on high alert in the face of a possible US attack.

At the time of the tragedy, Iran had just attacked a base used by the US Army in Iraq with missiles, in response to the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, days earlier, in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

In December 2020, Iran offered to pay $150,000 (just under R$850,000) to each of the victims’ families. The announcement was heavily criticized by Canadian and Ukrainian authorities for having been made unilaterally.