Juliette donates BBB21 final look to auction promoted by Whindersson Nunes

Juliette Freire is giving up the clothes she wore when she saw her life change completely. The girl from Paraíba donated the look she wore in the BBB21 final, from which she emerged champion and earned R$1.5 million, to the charity auction being promoted by Whindersson Nunes. The action aims to raise funds to help indigenous victims of the rains in Bahia. The information was given by the comedian himself this Tuesday (4th), on his Twitter profile.

“Gkay donated a farofa look, Sabrina Sato a costume, Juliette donated the BBB final look, Joelma donated a look. It’s already on the air and anyone can bid, and I’m promoting it, guys, because I need people know about the auction, it’s not to show up,” he said.

Also on Twitter, the person from Piauí explained to his followers how an auction works. “How does an auction work? There is a minimum value, you cover this value, and other people can cover your value with a higher value, if there is no one willing to pay more, the product is yours”, he taught.

YouTuber also talked about the meaning that some pieces have. “Okay, but what do I do with a Juliette dress?” What has no value to you sometimes carries a lot of value and inspiration to others. An example, I think music gave me 50% of my career, the guitar I’m going to auction cost 300 reais at the time, but it was a companion in my musical life, in such a profound way, that it gave me 50% in my mind of everything I have, so it’s invaluable to me, they’ve already put 34,000 in it and I haven’t sold it, there’s a lot of feeling, the value is the balance between the rational and the emotional”, he pointed out.

“Sometimes I’m touching a top that I have, then I look at it dangling, I say ‘come here, Dagmar (her name, I’m one of those who give names to objects), come here and see if it can still hold’. Once at the At church I was very focused, I drooled over it, in the middle of the service”, he said, laughing, remembering the stories he has with the instrument.

Whindersson announced that he would do the charity action on the same social network at the end of December. “In the next few days I’m going to release a website auctioning some outstanding pieces for my life, the clothes from the first show, the clothes of “what’s the Wi-Fi password”, and also the first guitar I had, and several things. it goes to the indigenous villages that suffered with the rains in Bahia”, he posted.

Like Juliette, Maisa offers to donate a look for Whindersson’s auction

After seeing Whindersson Nunes’ tweets publicizing the charity auction she is promoting, Maisa Silva followed in the footsteps of other famous people and offered to donate an outfit to be given away in the action. “If you want I can donate the dress I wore on my 19th birthday, it’s cute,” said the actress, who asked her friend to call her on WhatsApp because he never sees her messages.