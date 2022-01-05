Lamar Odom reacts to Tristan Thompson’s new betrayal, and sends a message to Khloé Kardashian; check out

Khloé Kardashian has been living through a delicate moment. Recently, another betrayal by Tristan Thompson came to light when the two were together, in addition to the confirmation that the athlete is the father of a child with his mistress. It was not enough to have her name involved in the confusion, this Tuesday (4), the businesswoman was once again in the headlines, this time because of a “message” sent to her by her ex-husband Lamar Odom.

Yesterday, Tristan released an apology to his ex-girlfriend, after a DNA test proved that he really is the father of the child of Maralee Nichols, a woman with whom he had an affair between 2020 and 2021. “You do not deserve it. You don’t deserve the pain and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years. My actions certainly don’t match the way I see you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Despite what you might think. Again, I’m sorry”, wrote in stories.

That said, the page Sleepless in Seattle echoed Thompson’s post, and in the comments section he received a message from Lamar Odom. Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband wrote: “I really don’t wish her anything but the best and I hope we can reconnect and talk as friends one day. She’s a good person and deserves the world.”

The story of the businesswoman and the former basketball player is also far from fairy tales. The troubled divorce involved cases of betrayal and even death threats made by Lamar against Khloé. Later, the mother of little True Thompson came to pause the separation process, after Odom suffered a serious overdose inside a strip club. Still, the athlete exposed in his biography other difficult moments, such as the day when Kardashian beat a stripper.