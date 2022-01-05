LATAM informs that it transported 2.1 million passengers at the end of the year in Brazil





LATAM transported 2.1 million passengers on its domestic and international flights in Brazil this year. The five airports that handled the most passengers for the company were Guarulhos, Brasília, Congonhas, Fortaleza and Santos Dumont.

The volume of 2.1 million passengers refers to domestic and international shipments carried out by LATAM since December 17, 2021 and scheduled shipments until January 7, 2022. In practice, the volume is 64% higher than LATAM’s period of the previous year. In terms of number of flights, there are 13,509 departures, an increase of 56% over the previous year.

Leader of the Brazilian market for four consecutive months, according to ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency), LATAM has already recovered 95% of its domestic capacity from the pre-pandemic period and expects to start 2022 with 100% of this capacity recovered. There are already 49 Brazilian airports served by the company in Brazil (there were 44 before the pandemic) and this number will reach the historic mark of 56 national destinations by May 2022.

Last week, LATAM began selling airline tickets to six new destinations that will open in March: Montes Claros (MG), Juiz de Fora (MG), Presidente Prudente (SP), Caxias do Sul (RS), Cascavel (PR) and Sinop (MT). In addition, the company will return to Bauru (SP) on February 22nd. In parallel, it is already studying 10 other destinations to open this year.

