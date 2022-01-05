Late salaries, food cuts and lack of uniforms: Vasco speaks out on problems in women’s football | Vasco

After allegations about the delicate situation of the women’s soccer team were exposed on social networks, Vasco made a statement this Tuesday night. The club said it is looking for solutions to make the category financially self-sufficient and that changes will take place in the squad’s re-enactment, scheduled for January 17th.

The difficulties of the department put in check the assembly of the squad for 2022. Players who stood out in the category left the club in the last days, like Bebel, Anny and Dani Barão.

The valuation of the category is one of President Jorge Salgado’s campaign promises. Among the problems reported are the wage delays, which are approaching three months, information published by ge this Tuesday. See the points clarified by the club:

“The club reports that it has been working tirelessly to find a solution to rectify the situation as quickly as possible.”

Food cuts and lack of uniforms

“THE Vasco informs that in the presentation of the players, still in January, solutions will already be forwarded to the problems related to food and to the uniforms of the women’s training and game teams. From now on, they will also have an exclusive nutritionist for the sport and a sports coach”.

Limited access to training facility

In 2021, the club even announced an exclusive Training Center for Colina Girls, in partnership with the City of Duque de Caxias.

“It is also important to point out that in 2021 the club fought with the city of Caxias so that the girls would return to training in the Olympic Village, in addition to receiving supplementation”.

Category self-sustainability

Last year, Vasco also announced an agreement with the Ambev brewery, with a 50% increase compared to the last contract and which included the self-sustainability of women’s football.

“The Department of Women’s Football also informs that several short-term initiatives are underway to ensure that the sport becomes not only financially self-sufficient, but that it can increase its investments through incentivized projects, specific marketing plans for exclusive sponsors and licensed products”.