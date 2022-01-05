Lead singer of the band Mastruz com Leite says she was abused by a colleague

The young Larissa Ferreira, one of the vocalists of the band Mastruz com Leite, used social media this Tuesday (4/1) to claim that she was abused by a co-worker. Out of breath, the artist said that she and her husband, Jean, the group’s drummer, allowed the man to sleep in their house.

The colleague – whose name was not revealed by Larissa – would have gone to the residence after the three had drunk beer last week. “It was Jean who put that person in the band at the time, and that person joined us that night. I’m not used to drinking. I was in an alcoholic coma, and so was Jean”, he said.

“We went to sleep at one in the morning. This man stayed in our room. It starts wrong there. He stayed in my daughter’s hammock. It was supposed to have consistency, as there are two more rooms here”, he declared.

While sleeping, Larissa revealed that she felt “a person touching my body, kissing my face, smelling me and holding my hand in her private parts.”

“The person abused me, he was harassing me, a co-worker. I moved but didn’t open my eye once. I knew if I raised the alarm, Jean would kill this man here in the house. I felt he got away from me,” he said.

In the report, the young woman even cried and reported having spent the entire week vomiting, in doubt whether she would tell her husband or not. However, before taking another trip with the band, she opened her heart to her bosses, who supported her.

“I traveled these three days when Renara [outra vocalista] was not present. Hold on, stay on a prescription drug. The measures have already been taken. Rebekah said it wasn’t my fault. No woman is to blame for being abused,” he said.

Larissa also explained that she had worked another week with “this monster, ogre, ridiculous and marginal”. “If it had happened to my daughter, I would have had to kill someone like that. I’m ashamed and disgusted, and I know it’s not my fault,” he said.

In a note sent to Quem magazine, the band Mastruz com Leite declared their support for the vocalist. “The company is already taking measures regarding the musician and is providing support to the singer, who is fragile, but welcomed by family and friends. Banda Mastruz com Leite reinforces that it rejects any and all forms of abuse against women, whether physical, psychological or sexual. We continue to provide assistance and support to Larissa”, he informed.