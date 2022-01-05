LG Announces Giant TVs and Lots of Robots at CES 2022 | dogs

The largest OLED TV ever produced was presented this Tuesday (04) by LG during a launch event at CES 2022, the largest electronics fair on the planet. The South Korean giant showed viewers how various devices make modern life better.

Take the 97-inch LG OLED Evo as an example. In addition to the gigantic size, the device has the Always Ready function, in which the screen is always on, but with a dark image – more or less like what happens in some cell phones and smartwatches. In this way, the consumer can give voice commands and control not only the TV, but several other connected devices.

Demonstration of the Room-to-Room Share function

The manufacturer demonstrated the Room-to-Room Share feature. It is designed for homes with many branded TVs, so consumers can quickly move content from one screen to another. It would be possible, for example, to give the command “Show Netflix on the TV in the bedroom” while the person is still in the living room. The system itself migrates images from one device to another.

The company’s focus during CES is on premium TVs. Last year the G1 line of models with OLED panel was announced. This time models were presented in different sizes, ranging from 42 to 97 inches. There are two main lines: G2 and C2. The first is more advanced in that it can achieve high brightness peaks. To achieve this result, the products bring more efficient heat dissipation.

According to the portal The Verge, the new products are distributed as follows:

LG G2 OLED: 97, 83, 77, 65 and 55 inches

LG C2 OLED: 83, 77, 65, 48 and 42 inches

Brand executives explained that the manufacturing process for the new OLED Evo TVs are more sophisticated from an environmental point of view. The adoption of a new fiber composite material makes them lighter. Materials are saved by removing some layers that make up the television panel.

136-inch LG Micro LED TV

The company also showed smart TVs with a micro LED panel, which promises darker black pixels. One of the models reaches an impressive 136 inches and displays images in 4K HDR resolution. The price of the equipment is still unknown, but it’s good to get your pocket ready.

LG CLOi GuideBot

The many household accessories also played a part in today’s presentation. Check out the summary below.

LG PuriCare: an air purification tower that also serves as a heater.

LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker: A speaker system with a built-in microphone.

LG CLOi GuideBot: a robot in the form of a tower that moves through the environment and helps the consumer.

LG Door-to-Door Delivery Robot: a robot with wheels and a compartment for transporting items.

Details about the prices of the various equipment shown today were lacking. LG said the figures will be revealed on a case-by-case basis, as products begin to arrive in countries.