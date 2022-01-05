LG Challenges Samsung with Launch of MicroLED TV Line

Samsung delighted the audience at CES 2022 on Sunday (2) with its smart TVs equipped with MicroLED technology, which bring modular technology and can reach an impressive 178 inches. Not to lose space in the market, LG also surprised at the Las Vegas electronics fair, promising its MicroLED models “still this year”.

Like Samsung, LG ensures that the modular nature of its monitors with mLED can be adapted to whatever size or shape a customer is willing to pay for. Although it did not disclose technical details, the company showed live, during the presentation, a 136-inch MicroLED 4K HDR TV from the brand.

Advantages of MicroLED

Source: LG/Disclosure.Source: LG

Considered a true leap of the latest generation in display technology, on MicroLED screens each “dot/LED” (blue, green or red) emits its own light that does not need filters to transform white light, in addition to having fewer layers, the which can allow for a thinner, lighter, and even transparent screen. In other words, the technology brings the best of OLEDs, without the organic parts of LED.

In addition to customizable models, Samsung is adding an 89-inch MicroLED TV to its regular lineup of products, ensuring it has completely eliminated bezels on its models. However, a point to be considered is the price: a 110-inch Samsung MicroLED TV sold for more than US$150,000, or R$850,000. Therefore, to be accessible to common consumers, this price must fall, something that can happen with the competition of more brands in the segment.