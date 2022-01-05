liter reaches R$ 10 in 2022?

The price of fuel was the subject during 2021: the high values ​​weighed on the consumer’s pocket and had an impact on other products, pressuring inflation.

And in 2022, should prices remain high? Are there chances of gasoline reaching R$ 10 per liter? THE UOL he listened to experts to find out what the prospects are for this year. See what they say.

Economist forecasts an increase of up to 8%

Camila Abdelmalack, chief economist at Veedha Investimentos, projects that there should be a rise of between 6% and 8% in the price of gasoline in 2022 — well below the 45.9% registered in 2021, according to data from the ANP (National Petroleum Agency, Gas Natural and Biofuels).

What we expect for 2022 is less relevant inflation. So far, it seems to us that gasoline should not reach R$ 10.

Camila Abdelmalack, from Veedha Investimentos

Rodrigo Leão, a researcher at Ineep (Institute for Strategic Studies of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), linked to the FUP (Single Federation of Oil Workers), says that there is a very high level of uncertainty in the market.

“But if I had to bet, I would say that the scenario is for greater price stabilization in 2022. I think a large increase is unlikely. But it is just a hypothesis”, he declares.

Why it’s difficult to make predictions for fuels

The price of gasoline, diesel and cooking gas (LPG) in Brazil depend on two factors that are very volatile, that is, they can easily vary: the price of oil and the dollar rate. Therefore, it is difficult to make predictions.

The price of oil interferes with the value of fuel on the domestic market, mainly because, since 2016, Petrobras’ pricing policy has followed the value of a barrel. Thus, when the price of oil rises, the company also readjusts fuel prices at refineries.

This process also occurs with fuel importers: if they buy more expensively abroad, these companies transfer the increase within the country.

Oil is traded in dollars. In other words, the exchange rate between the US currency and the real also has an impact on the prices charged.

Oil prices fluctuate widely

The point is that both oil and the dollar are sensitive to various components.

In the case of oil, decisions by OPEC countries (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) and other producers, such as Russia and the USA, end up interfering with the price.

Helder Queiroz, a professor in the Energy Economics Group at the Institute of Economics at UFRJ (Federal University of Rio de Janeiro) who was director of the ANP between 2011 and 2015, says that the variation in oil prices has been very high.

In 2021, for example, the price of Brent oil went from US$ 56 at the beginning of the year to around US$ 70 in December. In October, the barrel came to close to US$ 85.

It is very difficult to make any predictions about oil because the market is so nervous. Any information about factors that can affect the resumption of economic growth, such as the omicron variant, end up having a very large short-term effect.

Helder Queiroz, from UFRJ

pandemic interferes

According to Queiroz, one factor that should have a major impact on oil prices is the unfolding of the pandemic. If coronavirus variants cause further restrictions on circulation, the trend is for demand to decline, which pulls the price down.

“But if the crisis [do coronavírus] is resolved, we can think of a level of US$ 80 for oil during 2022”, he says.

Oil price forecasts for 2022 show how uncertain the picture is.

The US government’s Energy Information Administration predicts price stability, estimating the value of a barrel to be $70 in 2022. Bank JP Morgan speaks at the other extreme, with a price increase of $125.

There is a lot of uncertainty. So, if the price goes up, we could have a dramatic situation in the country. But on the other hand there can be a stabilization or even a fall.

Rodrigo Leão, from Ineep

Dollar is sensitive to political issues

The dollar can also vary greatly, especially due to political factors. Davi Lelis, partner and specialist at Valor Investimentos, says that the outlook for 2022 is very uncertain, mainly because it is an election year in Brazil.

In the week of December 17, the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin, which indicates market expectations, showed that the median of projections is that the dollar will be at R$ 5.57 in 2022. But there were estimates of R$ 4 or up to R$ 6.32.

The market doesn’t like noise because it creates uncertainty and instability. And in an election year, the tendency is always for there to be a lot of uncertainty, due to doubts about the economic proposals of the different candidates. There is always pressure on the dollar.

Helder Queiroz, from UFRJ

Sale of Petrobras refineries

According to Leão, from Ineep, the sale of Petrobras refineries could also end up interfering with the price.

“If Petrobras manages to sell other refineries, there may be a change in price dynamics, which will become increasingly regionalized and less national,” he says.

In 2019, Petrobras decided to sell eight of its 13 refineries. So far, the company has managed to sell three: Rlam (Landulpho Alves Refinery), in Bahia; Reman (Isaac Sabbá Refinery), in Amazonas; and the SIX (Shale Industrialization Unit), in Paraná.