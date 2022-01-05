Loaned by Corinthians, Vitinho announced by Vasco; see details

On Tuesday, Corinthians made the loan of Vitinho to Vasco da Gama official. The player will defend the Rio team until the end of 2022. The loan had been confirmed by my helm still in December.

On social networks, Vasco has already announced the arrival of the player. It is worth remembering that the Rio team will compete in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship in the 2022 season.

Coincidentally, on the same day of the transfer, Vitinho also celebrates his birthday. The player turns 22 on Tuesday and Corinthians congratulated the athlete on his official profile on twitter – see publication below.

“A native of Guarulhos, Vitinho became a professional at Corinthians, where he won the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup in 2017. He was promoted to the São Paulo club’s professional squad in the 2021 season. Vasco in his official note.

As part of Timão’s main team, Vitinho became a widely used piece by Sylvinho in the Brazilian Championship. In all, there were 22 games played and one goal scored in the tournament.

Check out Corinthians’ publication and Vasco’s announcement on social media

