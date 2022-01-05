Luana Piovani says that she carried the ‘huge cross’ for being unfaithful, but that she was also betrayed

RIO – Actress Luana Piovani was “unmasked” on Monday in the Portuguese version of the program “The masked singer”. Living in Lisbon with her children from her marriage to Pedro Scooby, she even gave the attraction’s host a kiss. But the same cause she did after that, on her social network profile. Responding in her box of questions in the sotories, Luana returned to talk about her betrayal during her relationship with Rodrigo Santoro. More than that, she insinuated that she too was betrayed.

“I regret having felt guilty and carrying a huge cross for so long, it’s a pity that maturity takes time to arrive… I, innocent, didn’t know anything”, she replied to the question about her regret in this matter, leaving the innocence in the air…

Post by Luana about the betrayal of Rodrigo Santoro Photo: Reproduction / O GLOBO

Luana disguised the actor’s name with symbols Photo: Reproduction / O GLOBO

Another internet user decided to ask for more details: “What did you mean that innocent didn’t know anything about…”? In this question, the actor’s name was covered with little balls that make it difficult to read. “Entendedoresssssssssss”, said actress Luana dated Rodrigo in the 1990s, but the story ended in a traumatic way, with her photo caught kissing in Salvador’s carnival with businessman Christiano Rangel on the cover of celebrity magazines.

Luana and businessman Christiano, in Bahia Photo: Reproduction / O GLOBO

The explanation for what was implied in Luana’s post was said more explicitly by her on another occasion, in an interview with “Playboy” magazine: “I’m sorry, I didn’t want to hurt someone for whom I had a very strong feeling But we didn’t see the signs that our relationship was giving off. And then it ended up ending up in that unpleasant, ungainly and very painful way for him. I became the Brazilian Geni. I spent two years explaining, carrying a cross. it still bothers us today. But it’s something that is part of dating and our love life. Everyone’s life starts with mistakes until they find the right ones. But who, at 20, hasn’t cheated on a boyfriend? There’s an important detail: I didn’t, I came home and said, ‘My love, I love you.’ I ended the relationship.”

In the same interview, the actress said that she discovered a betrayal of Santoro after they broke up: “He, after digesting the story, sought me out at a party and had a supernoble attitude. ‘Let’s talk?’ Cool. We did the laundry. He didn’t even seem that hurt. Then I heard about a betrayal of him and I asked. For me, it was worse. Because he came home and said, ‘Love, I love you.’ I felt less relieved back there when they came to tell me. Except I couldn’t be on the same cover of a magazine saying, ‘Look, I wanted to tell you guys that he did it too.’