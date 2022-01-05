Luis Lobianco is imprisoned in Barcelona after airline ‘coup’

Comedian Luis Lobianco shared moments of stress and worry on social media after being arrested in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Two weeks ago, in the middle of his stay in Europe, the comedian tested positive for covid-19 and had to reschedule his return to Brazil for the post-quarantine period. However, now that he has tested negative for the disease, the airline responsible for the flight has disappeared with his tickets.

This Tuesday afternoon (4), through his Instagram and still in Barcelona, ​​Lobianco denounced the case. “This company disappeared with my tickets. Don’t have covid, if you get sick they disappear with the reservations and never see you again. Not even at the airport or at the cell phone service, they hit the phone in your face. I came to work but it looks like I fell down of the coup,” he wrote.

Earlier in the evening, the comedian updated his followers on the situation and informed him that he was able to be taken care of by the airline.

“A pity that to reach the employee [que ajudou] I had to go through a saga. I thank everyone who asked for me”, he wrote Lobianco in a Stories. “That we can solve the problems of giant companies with people, not robots. This is not a problem for one country, but a sad phenomenon all over the world,” he added.