Luísa Sonza answers an unusual request from a fan and draws attention

Recently, 23-year-old singer Luísa Sonza was the protagonist of a great movement caused on the web after a video recorded during one of her shows went viral. In the video that has been played on social media in recent days, the artist caught the eye when she decided to respond to an unusual request from one of her fans.

In the images, Luísa appears dancing one of her performances, when suddenly, a fan throws a pair of pants on stage, the artist then takes the garment and asks who it belongs to. Then she sees the boy screaming in the audience, asking them to rub his pants on his private parts.

“Scrub on p*pec#”, yells the fan in the crowd. “Like Pabllo, like that?” shoots the singer while making the order. Luísa’s attitude quickly leaked and went viral on the internet, becoming a topic among other fans and followers of the artist, who commented on the unusual occurrence. “Rumors that he never washed his pants again”, fired one of the netizens.

During the show, the artist still held the audience’s attention much more, when she came down from the stage to dance on top of one of the speakers, which were positioned in front of the audience. Although it’s only the beginning of 2022, it’s not the first time that Sonza steals the show, at the turn of the year she also left her fans awestruck by sharing on her social networks the look she was wearing for the occasion.