Lukaku apologizes to Chelsea fans and Tuchel after controversial interview and declares himself to the club

After being barred from the match against Liverpool in a controversial interview, Lukaku released an apology to Tuchel and Chelsea fans

The crisis between Lukaku, Tuchel and Chelsea may have had its full stop. This Tuesday (4), the center forward released a video apologizing to the coach and the club’s fans.

In a video released on the English team’s social networks, the attacker declared to the Blues, talked about being committed to the team until the end, as well as talking about a conversation he had with his teammates.

“To the fans, I apologize for the inconvenience I caused. You know the connection I have with this club since my teens. So I completely understand you guys being upset. Of course, now it’s my mission to regain your trust. I will do my best to show commitment every day in training and in games”, he said.

“Trying to make us win the games. And of course to my coach (Tuchel), I apologize, and I told my teammates that, because I don’t think it was the best moment, either. And I want to look forward now and make sure that we’re going to win games and I’m going to play for the team in the best way,” he added.

Coach Thomas Tuchel took the decision to bar the player from the last game after conversations with the attacker. The reason was a controversial interview given to sky sports Italy three weeks ago, but released only last Thursday (30).