Lukaku apologizes to Chelsea fans: “It’s up to me now to rescue their confidence” | english football

To end the crisis in the relationship once and for all, his word was missing. And he spoke. In a video released by Chelsea, forward Lukaku apologized to the fans and everyone at the club for controversial interview you gave last week . The Belgian said he understood the irritation caused by his words and reinforced his commitment to the English team.

“To the fans, I’m sorry for the inconvenience I caused”, he declared.

– You know the connection I have with this club since my adolescence, so I totally understand that you are upset. Obviously, it’s up to me now to rescue your confidence and show my commitment every day on the training ground and at the games, trying to ensure that we win the games,” Lukaku declared.

Tuchel says Lukaku apologized and reinstates Chelsea striker

See Lukaku’s controversial statements

the belgian missed the match against Liverpool due to the strong statements he gave to Sky Sports of Italy and, on Monday, had a meeting with coach Thomas Tuchel. The coach revealed this Tuesday morning that the conversation with the striker was productive, and Lukaku was reinstated.

– I also apologize to the coach, my teammates and the management. It wasn’t the right time either and I want to move on and start winning games and playing for the team in the best possible way – reiterated the striker.

In the controversial interview, Lukaku says he misses Inter Milan, declares he is not happy with the situation at Chelsea. Elsewhere, he suggests that going to clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich would be bigger than going to the London team. The Belgian was asked about these opinions and made a point of clarifying his point.

– There are several kids who dream of being in these clubs. For me, my club has always been Chelsea. Everyone knows when I was 10, 11, I always said I wanted to play for Chelsea.

“I came here when I was 18, it didn’t work out so well, and now I’m back at 28, in the best years of my career, so I can’t ruin this.”

– I’ve really worked hard over the last 10 years to get this opportunity and I’m happy to be here, and I think I have to show my commitment to the club, to the fans, and to make sure we win the games and titles this season – guaranteed.

Lukaku joined Chelsea this season and is the biggest signing in the club’s history. The Blues have paid 115 million euros to get him out of Inter Milan. So far, he has scored seven goals in 18 games in the London team shirt.