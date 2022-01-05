Macron says he is committed to ‘annoying’ unvaccinated against Covid, and opposition reacts

PARIS — Four months before the presidential election in France, President Emmanuel Macron has become the target of attacks by the opposition when he said, in an interview published Tuesday night, that he intends to make life hell for French people who do not take the vaccine against Covid. 19. In Le Parisien, Macron said he is committed to “irritating” the unvaccinated and that he will continue to do so “until the end” of the pandemic.

“I don’t want to piss off the French, I spend all day complaining to the government team when that happens. But the unvaccinated ones, I really want to piss them off,” Macron said, accusing those who choose not to get shots of a “huge moral flaw.” “They come to undermine the strength of a nation. When my freedom threatens that of others, I become irresponsible. An irresponsible person is no longer a citizen.

‘Attack on freedom’: French deputies receive death threats before voting on passport vaccination

The word used by Macron — emmerder — is a term considered common in French. The comments prompted opposition parties to again suspend debate in the National Assembly on the law to implement a vaccination passport.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



The exchange of health passport for vaccination passport was proposed by the French government at the end of 2021. If the law is passed, the country will require that people over 12 years old present an immunization certificate to enter restaurants, attend events or travel on intercity trains. The new pass will replace the current one, which includes the ability to show a recent negative Covid-19 test or proof of recent recovery from the disease.

The idea was to implement the new passport as early as next week, but with the country in full swing for the April presidential election, in which Macron is expected to run for re-election, the opposition does not miss opportunities to make life difficult for the government. Historically, France has one of the strongest anti-vaccination movements in Western Europe, and pandemic restrictions have sparked countless protests over the past two years.

Even so, however, the country has one of the highest vaccination rates in the European Union, with 73.5% of its population already inoculated with two doses. The president may have calculated that a significant number of French people already vaccinated are also angry at those who refuse the injections and that his comments would be welcomed by the electorate who need to hook to confirm his favoritism in the polls.

Election: Macron starts campaign defending a diverse France in the face of Zemmour’s ultra-rightist speech

According to a virtual survey carried out by the Odoxa Institute for the newspaper Le Figaro, 64% of those interviewed said they were in favor of the government’s proposal. Among the opposition, however, criticism was unanimous, uniting the traditional right, the far right and the far left.

— [O objetivo] is to limit as much as possible the access of the unvaccinated to activities of social life – said the president, who refused to confirm whether he will run for re-election, despite being in pre-campaign for months, saying only that he “would like” to do so .

Critical lawmakers forced the session to be suspended overnight, hours after Macron’s interview was released on Tuesday night. The debate should resume this Wednesday afternoon, and deputies demand that the premier, Jean Castex, appear in the Chamber to clarify Macron’s speech.

Risk:Variant Ômicron is spreading ‘at lightning speed’, French Prime Minister warns

Congressman Christian Jacob, leader of the traditional The Republicans, said that “a president cannot say things like that”. The party’s candidate for Eliseu, Valérie Pecresse, said she was “revolted by the comments”, stating in an interview with CNews that “insults are never a good solution”.

Right-wing leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen tweeted: “A president shouldn’t say that… Emmanuel Macron is unworthy of his office.” Polls indicate her as the favorite to compete in the second round with Macron, surpassing the ultra-conservative polemicist Éric Zemmour, who accused the president of “avowed, open cruelty to the despised French”.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who runs for the Elisha under the radical left-wing acronym, Unsubmissive France, described the president’s speech as a “surprising confession”:

“Of course, the vaccination pass is a collective punishment against individual freedom,” he added.

On Tuesday, France registered 271,686 new cases of Covid-19 daily, the highest number of daily infections since the start of the pandemic. The country has one of the highest vaccination rates in the European Union, with more than 90% of the adult population being immunized. About five million people remain without a dose.