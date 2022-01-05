Maiara denies a reunion with Fernando Zor and explains boat trip videos

Jeez! After another troubled breakup, internet users identified clues that Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, and Fernando, Sorocaba’s partner, would have met this Monday (3). Records on social networks indicated that they would have taken a boat trip in Santa Catarina, but the sertaneja soon disproved the rumors.

The countryman posted videos during the tour, including some friends who were with him. Maiara didn’t publish anything on the vessel, but the click of one of the guests on board made internet users believe that the two would have met again.

According to the artist, however, that was not what happened. To Splash, from UOL, she denied the speculations: “We didn’t meet and we weren’t together“. Maiara also explained that she really was with colleagues who met Fernando, but the meetings took place at different times. “I was with these friends earlier. I wasn’t with them (Fernando & Sorocaba). They must have met later, this news is unfounded“, she told columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

Sorocaba and his wife, Biah Rodrigues, were also on the vessel. According to Fábia Oliveira, from the Em OFF column, Fernando and Maiara would be seeing each other in the last few days. On Christmas Eve 2021, the countrymen became the subject of social media, after Maraisa’s twin accused her partner of betrayal during a concert he made in Paraná.

“Good night to you who got a pair of horns for Christmas. It was everything I needed to end the year with a flourish. Marilia Mendonça, I should have listened to you. Dear Santa Claus, this year things were not easy… But next year it will improve! Send me a decent man that I’m prepared to receive! That’s all I hope for next year! Zero Liability! It’s never late right, guys? “, she fired.

The young man, in turn, vehemently denied all charges. “Nothing happened! I just don’t deny photos even to my enemy! But I was in a place where, suddenly, more and more people arrived. I didn’t stay in place, I left the place straight away. There was nothing! It was a bar that had live music. We did a show in town. The show ended, the show was early. As we missed the flight, in Curitiba, the flight moved to 5:00 in the morning. With that, I went to a bar, including couples of friends, the place was filling up… and, like this, people asked me to take a picture and I was, like, normal, talking to everyone, as I always do.“he said.

“She blocked me from everything! She blocked me! I talked to Maraisa, and Maraisa didn’t answer me. I said: ‘sister-in-law, what’s going on?’ That’s not cool…’ but she doesn’t respond. She (Maiara) is at that ‘her’ moment, out of her mind, and it’s no use, I don’t want to keep talking, retorting, because it’s a lot, you know? It is hard! Because nothing happened, nothing!“, claimed the countryman, in an interview with Leo Dias.

Together since the beginning of 2019, Maiara and Fernando got engaged in February 2021, during a trip to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, after a parachute jump. Since then, the two have had a yo-yo relationship, with many breakups and relapses. In September of this year, they once again announced the end of their relationship, but they were seen together during Marília’s wake.