Malls and stores offer up to 70% discount on post-Christmas sale | Economy

Posted 04/01/2022 17:25 | Updated 01/04/2022 5:28 PM

Rio – At the end of the year, malls and stores are full for consumers to buy Christmas gifts. However, for those who are in no hurry, the beginning of the year can be a good opportunity to find products at the best prices. Some stores offer discounts of up to 70% on their items during the month of January. Participating stores include clothing, shoes, furniture, among others.

The Tok&Stok store, for example, announced promotions until the 18th of this month. Consumers can take advantage of prices to redecorate their home, both through physical stores, as well as the website and application. There are more than five thousand products, such as tables, desks, lamps, chairs, benches, sofas, armchairs and items to take advantage of the house’s external environments, such as the space in the garden or swimming pool.

The brand also offers payment terms in up to 12 interest-free installments, with minimum installments of R$50, both through physical stores and through its digital channels, on the website and in the app. Customers who purchase items digitally will be able to pick up the products at the store or receive them at home.

The projects Américas Shopping, Center Shopping, Via Brasil Shopping and West Shopping will also offer special prices during the month. From the 6th to the 10th, the Mini Prices Clearance, promoted by Argo, will offer offers of up to 70% off. Items from the clothing, footwear, furniture and utility segments will be available in action.

During the campaign days, all participating stores will be identified with the Mini Prices Clearance logo. Some will highlight the products on offer to show customers the best purchase alternatives. “The objective of this big sale is to stimulate consumption through very attractive prices. Customers will be able to take the opportunity to purchase products that they did not buy during Christmas and store owners will be able to renew their stock to receive even more items from the summer season”, explains Marcio Araújo, portfolio director at Argo Administradora. At West Shopping some offers have already been confirmed. Among them are the linen blanket from R$119.90 to 59.90 and sandals from R$69.90 to R$19.90, both at the Ação Children store. At Espaço Hering, the offers include the puffy sleeve midi dress for R$259.99 for R$59.99, men’s jeans for R$139.99 for R$79.99 and for women for R$119.99 for R$79.99 $69.99. There are also promotions for Flamengo fans at Espaço Rubro Negro, such as the official 2021 shirt for R$279.99 for R$199.99 and the special edition pink October 2021 shirt for R$279.99 dropped to R$199.90. At the Board Session Store, the R$79.90 Vans slipper costs R$49.90 and the Oakley dust jet sneakers from R$799.99 for R$599.99.

In addition to them, Aliansce Sona malls will also offer discounts on Saldão de Verão, which runs from the 14th to the 16th of this month. Shopping Grande Rio, Passeio Shopping, Via Parque Shopping, Recreio Shopping, Bangu Shopping, Carioca Shopping, Caxias Shopping, São Gonçalo Shopping and Pátio Alcântara participate in the campaign. There are offers in several segments, such as clothing, perfumery, decoration, electronics and home appliances.

At Shopping Tijuca, the L’Occitane Au Brésil store is offering up to 30% on selected fragrances, including Deo Colônia Abraço, Deo Colônia Bréssil and Brésil body deodorant cream. In addition to discounts on other products, for example, 40% on Patuá Hair Treatment – Purifying Shampoo and 20% on Cumaru deodorant.

Another offer is at Casas Bauducco, which offers a 30% discount on Christmas products, including Chocottone and Panettone Bites, classic Panettone (400g) and Seleção Biscotti. At the Farm store, the silk fish shoulder shirt has a 10% discount, from R$179 to R$161.10. There is an option for children too. The Plane Toy store has a discount on the Loucos por Areia toy with an inflatable buoy Zoop Toys, from R$ 139.99 and R$ 69.99.

At Norte Shopping, the Lilica & Tigor store has a 30% discount on selected items until February 14th or while supplies last. At the Eudora store, some products are also on offer. They are: the Siàge Nutri Ouro kit that costs R$62.90 for R$49.90. The Velvet Cristal Deodorant cologne for R$ 89.90 goes for R$ 69.90. The H Acqua Deodorant Colony also has R$ 84.90 for R$ 69.90. In addition to these offers, the Liquid Lipstick Matte Tint from R$ 44.90 dropped to R$ 26.90 and the hand cream Velvet Cristal, which was R$ 29.90, is now available at R$ 17.90.

At Shopping Plaza Niterói, you can find Kaiak Aero Men’s Deodorant Cologne from R$126.90 to R$99.90, dress from R$199 to R$160, Body Lotion Rose Calisson from L’Occitane en Provence from R$145 to R$ $73 and Avène Facial Cleansing Gel (300g) from R$83.99 goes for R$74.90.

Ortobom will also offer discounts during the month of January. The customer will be able to find offers in all stores, website and application until the 30th of this month, with discounts of up to 40%, free shipping and installments in up to 12 interest-free installments on the credit card. One of the highlighted offers is the Mattress Nanolastic Master Matrice which from R$ 2,798 goes for R$ 1,678.80 or 12x 139.90.

*Intern under supervision of Marina Cardoso