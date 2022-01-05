Mandatory vaccinations for children and the diseases they prevent | Health

Should the covid vaccine be mandatory for children aged five to 11 years?

For most of the nearly 100,000 people who participated in the public consultation conducted online by the Ministry of Health and concluded this Tuesday (4/1) after 11 days, the answer is no.

This large group also spoke out against the need to present a medical prescription for immunization and in favor of prioritizing children with comorbidity.

“We had 99,309 people who participated in this short period of time in which the document was for public consultation, most of which agreed with the non-compulsory nature of vaccination and the prioritization of children with comorbidities. Most were against the mandatory nature of medical prescriptions. in the act of vaccination”, said the extraordinary secretary for the Covid-19 of the Ministry of Health, Rosane Leite de Melo.

See countries that are already vaccinating children against Covid around the world

Fiocruz publishes a study on the importance of vaccinating children in the fight against Covid

Now, the folder must present a document with the position on the vaccination of children and adolescents this Wednesday (5/1) — when the deadline established by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for the government to pronounce on the subject expires, which has been generating a lot of controversy.

Official data show that, from the start of the pandemic in March 2020 to December 2021, a child aged five to 11 years died every other day as a result of covid.

There were 301 deaths, although the mortality rate in this age group corresponds to only 0.1% of total deaths.

On the one hand, the federal government was in favor of vaccinating people from five to 11 years of age upon presentation of a medical prescription. On the other hand, health experts claim that the debate has been politicized — in their view, the public consultation, from which the population was invited to give their opinion on a technical topic and already evaluated by Anvisa (Agency for Health Surveillance) — is a proof of that.

Anvisa had already approved the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in people aged between five and 11 years.

On Monday (3/1), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that doses for children in this age group should start arriving in Brazil from the next 10th. immunization starts from the second half of January.

The vaccination of children against covid is understood as a strategic measure by health specialists. Although the proportion of deaths in this group is lower, vaccination helps to prevent children from becoming seriously ill, even if they contract the disease. It also protects adults and younger children who live with them.

WHO said that covid vaccines that have received authorization from regulatory bodies to be applied to children and adolescents are safe and effective in reducing the impacts of the disease on these groups. He said, however, that “it is not urgent” to vaccinate this group, defending that countries that have already achieved high vaccination coverage prioritize the sharing of doses with other nations through the Covax mechanism, before starting to create immunization campaigns in children with low risk of severe disease.

Urbaez, on child vaccination: ‘It brings peace of mind to parents, teachers and the entire educational community’

Although the controversy over the mandatory nature of immunization has gained importance recently, there are at least 18 mandatory vaccines that children already take in Brazil.

The Child and Adolescent Statute, sanctioned in 1990 by then-President Fernando Collor, establishes that “the vaccination of children is mandatory in the cases recommended by the health authorities”.

In case of non-compliance, parents can be fined (from three to 20 minimum wages or BRL 3,300 to BRL 22,000), accused of negligence and even liable for willful murder (when there is no intention to kill) – if it is proven that the child died from not getting the vaccine.

It so happens that these punishments are rarely applied, which explains in part why Brazil has been experiencing outbreaks of previously controlled diseases, such as measles.

But there are mechanisms that seek to force immunization — social programs, such as the extinct Bolsa Família, required proof of vaccination of children aged zero to 6 years.

In many States, such as São Paulo, the enrollment of students aged up to 18 in public and private elementary schools is subject to the presentation of their vaccination card.

Next, check out the vaccines provided for in the National Immunization Program (PNI) and the diseases they prevent. Immunizing agents are offered free of charge at health posts.

The list was compiled by UNICEF, the UN arm for children and adolescents, based on official information from the Ministry of Health.

BCG – Protects against severe forms of tuberculosis: meningeal and miliary. It is composed of live attenuated bacteria and must be given a single dose at birth.

Hepatitis B – Immunizes against hepatitis B. It is composed of purified recombinant virus surface antigen. A dose should be administered intramuscularly at birth, as early as possible, within the first 24 hours, preferably within the first 12 hours after birth, while still in the maternity unit.

DTP+Hib+HB (Penta) – Used to combat diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, Haemophilus influenzae B and hepatitis B. Three doses should be administered intramuscularly at 2, 4 and 6 months of age, with an interval of 60 days between doses , minimum of 30 days.

Polio 1,2,3 (VIP – inactivated) – It is administered in three doses and is composed of the inactivated virus types 1, 2 and 3 to fight polio. The first dose should be given at 2 months, the second at 4 months and the third dose at 6 months of age. The guideline is to apply an injection within a maximum interval of 60 days and a minimum of 30 between one and another intramuscularly.

Pneumococcal 10 valent (Pncc 10) – Administered to combat pneumonia, meningitis, otitis and sinusitis due to the serotypes that make up the vaccine. The vaccination schedule consists of the administration of two doses and a booster. The first should be administered at 2 months of age, the second at 4 and the booster at 12 months. Administration is performed intramuscularly.

G1P1 human rotavirus (HRV) – Protects against diarrhea caused by rotavirus. Two doses should be given, at 2 and 4 months of age, orally.

Meningococcal C (conjugate) – Protects against meningococcal meningitis type C. Two doses should be administered intramuscularly, at 3 and 5 months of age and a booster at 12 months.

Yellow fever (attenuated) – Protects against yellow fever. One dose should be administered subcutaneously at 9 months of age and a booster dose at 4 years of age.

Poliomyelitis 1 and 3 (VOP – attenuated) – It protects against poliovirus types 1 and 3 and is given as a booster, orally, the first being given at 15 months and the second at 4 years of age.

Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTP) – Protects against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis and is given as a booster, intramuscularly, the first being given at 15 months and the second at 4 years of age.

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (SCR) – Composed of live attenuated measles, mumps and rubella virus. The first dose must be administered subcutaneously at 12 months of age and the vaccination schedule must be completed with the administration of tetraviral vaccine at 15 months of age (corresponds to the second dose of the triple viral vaccine and the first dose of the chickenpox vaccine).

Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Chickenpox (SCRV) – Composed of live attenuated measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox virus. It corresponds to the second dose of the MMR vaccine and must be administered subcutaneously at 15 months of age.

Hepatitis A (HA) – Fights the disease of the same name and is an antigen of the hepatitis A virus, inactivated. One dose should be given at 15 months of age by the intramuscular route.

Varicella – Composed of live attenuated chickenpox virus. One dose should be given subcutaneously at 4 years of age. It corresponds to the second dose of the varicella vaccine, considering the dose of tetraviral at 15 months of age.

Diphtheria, tetanus (dT) – Protects against diphtheria and tetanus. It should be administered intramuscularly from 7 years of age onwards. If the person has a complete vaccine schedule (three doses) for diphtheria and tetanus, administer one dose every 10 years after the last dose.

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) – Responsible for fighting human papillomavirus 6, 11, 16 and 18 (recombinant). Two doses should be administered intramuscularly, with an interval of six months between doses, in girls aged 9 to 14 years old (14 years, 11 months and 29 days) and in boys aged 11 to 14 years old (14 years, 11 months and 29 days).

23-valent Pneumococcal (Pncc 23) – It is indicated to combat bacterial meningitis, pneumonia, sinusitis, etc. One dose should be administered intramuscularly in all indigenous people from 5 years of age onwards without proof of vaccination with conjugated pneumococcal vaccines.

Influenza – Protects against influenza. One or two doses should be administered intramuscularly during the National Influenza Vaccination Campaign, according to the priority groups defined in the Campaign Report.