Márcio França, former SP governor, targeted by Civil Police | São Paulo

Former São Paulo governor Márcio França (PSB) is one of the targets of an operation by the Civil Police of São Paulo this Wednesday morning (5). The operation investigates alleged deviations in the health area.

The police carry out 34 search and seizure warrants in the regions of Araçatuba, Bauru, Baixada Santista, Campinas, Capital and Presidente Prudente. Among them are addresses linked to the former governor in São Vicente, in Baixada Santista, and in Vila Mariana, in the South Zone of São Paulo. França’s brother Cláudio França is also one of the targets.

The Civil Police, the Public Ministry and the General Administrative Office carry out this operation, which is another stage of the X-Ray operation, which investigates crimes of conspiracy, embezzlement and money laundering.

Operation X-Ray targets have assets blocked and alienated by the Court

Police comply with search warrants at the State Department of Health and at the Chamber of SP in an investigation into alleged embezzlement of funds

According to the investigation carried out by the Civil Police and the State Comptroller General, members of a criminal organization embezzled approximately R$ 500 million from public coffers, amounts that were intended for use in public health service providers.

Sought by g1, Márcio França has yet to comment on the operation. The Psbista is a pre-candidate for the government of the state of São Paulo in 2022. In 2020, França ran for mayor of São Paulo.

According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), “the investigations are proceeding under the secrecy of Justice and more details will be preserved to guarantee the autonomy of the police work”.

According to the investigation report, management contracts signed during the Márcio França government would have benefited an investigated criminal organization, headed by Cleudson Garcia Montali. He is an anesthesiologist and responsible for four Social Organizations (OS) that were investigated for embezzling money from hospitals.

According to the investigation, França would have received financial donations from Cleudson for the electoral campaign in which Márcio França was running for the government of São Paulo. “It was also found that the criminal organization would also finance Márcio França’s electoral campaign for the city of São Paulo in 2020, facts that demonstrate a possible involvement of Márcio França with the criminal organization,” says the report.

