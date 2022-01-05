Márcio França is target of Civil Police operation in this 4th

Márcio França (PSB), former governor of São Paulo, is one of the targets of an operation carried out by the Civil Police of São Paulo this Wednesday morning, 5, which investigates alleged deviations in the area of ​​health. Besides him, his brother, Cláudio França, is also one of the targets.







Márcio França was governor of São Paulo Hélvio Romero/Estadão Content Photo: Hélvio Romero / Estadão Content

The Civil Police, the Public Ministry and the General Administrative Office carry out this operation, which is another stage of the X-Ray operation, which investigates crimes of conspiracy, embezzlement and money laundering.

The investigation report highlights that management contracts signed during the Márcio França government would have benefited an investigated criminal organization, headed by Cleudson Garcia Montali.

According to the investigation, França would have received financial donations from Cleudson for the electoral campaign in which Márcio França was running for the government of São Paulo. “It was also found that the criminal organization would also finance Márcio França’s election campaign for the city of São Paulo in 2020, facts that demonstrate a possible involvement of Márcio França with the criminal organization,” the report states.

Police serve search warrants at the State Health Department and the São Paulo City Council in an investigation into alleged embezzlement.

The police carry out 34 search and seizure warrants in several cities: Araçatuba, Bauru, Baixada Santista, Campinas, Capital and Presidente Prudente. Among them are addresses linked to the former governor in São Vicente, in Baixada Santista, and in Vila Mariana, in the South Zone of São Paulo.

According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP), “the investigations are proceeding under the secrecy of Justice and more details will be preserved to guarantee the autonomy of the police work”.

An investigation carried out by the Civil Police and the State Comptroller General shows that members of a criminal organization embezzled approximately R$ 500 million from public coffers, amounts that were intended for use in public health service providers.

The Psbista is a pre-candidate for the government of the state of São Paulo in October of this year and in 2020, França ran for mayor of São Paulo, but ended up not being re-elected.