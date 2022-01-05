Marcio Poncio confirms Simone’s hospitalization: ‘Antidepressants used in excess’

The pastor Marcio Pontius made a post this Tuesday night (4), on his Instagram, confirming the hospitalization of his ex-wife, Simone Pontius, in a clinic, for treatment against the excessive use of antidepressants.

Marcio published a photo in which he shows the tattoo he has on his arm where the words “Amor de Simone” are written, and he wrote a message of support for his ex-wife.

“Simone Poncio, we are here for you, as you always were for our family. We know that in life we ​​suffer adversity as the apostle Paul tells us in 2 Corinthians 11:26 when he says: ‘Sometimes we go through dangers in travel, dangers in rivers, dangers among robbers, dangers among opportunists, dangers among the Gentiles, dangers in the city , dangers in the desert, dangers at sea, dangers between false brethren’. It’s part of it”, the text begins.

“We know that Jesus endured everything with love and mercy and that will not be lacking in this moment. as He won, I believe we will win. Stay firm, we have already overcome so many things together, it is certain that we will also overcome this phase of illness in order to witness to all the wonders of God. We are with you, your family is with you. EVERYTHING HAS BEEN GOOD. I ask your prayers for her, who is now hospitalized undergoing treatment for the removal of antidepressants used in excess in a clinic in Rio. Let us pray”, concluded the pastor.

