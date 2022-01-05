Márcio Poncio confirms Simone’s hospitalization for use of antidepressants

Márcio Poncio informed that his ex-wife, Simone Poncio, is hospitalized in a clinic in Rio de Janeiro. According to the pastor, she is undergoing treatment for excessive use of antidepressants.

“I ask for your prayers for her, who is now hospitalized undergoing treatment for the removal of overused antidepressants in a clinic in Rio,” he wrote while sharing a long text on Instagram and showing a tattoo with Simone’s name.

Márcio emphasizes that Simone is receiving support from her family during her recovery. “We know that in life we ​​suffer adversity”, he highlighted in the sequence.

“Stay firm. We have already overcome so many things together. It is certain that we will also overcome this phase of illness to witness the wonders of God”, he concluded.

According to a column by Fábia Oliveira in the newspaper O Dia, Simone and Marcio have been separated since June 2021. She left the house where she lived with her family after an argument, the report says.

The 28-year-old marriage also had a first breakup, in February 2021. The two announced the return of their relationship 18 days after communicating the separation.

Recent ending in the Poncio family

Yesterday, influencer Gabi Brandt used social media to communicate that her marriage to singer Saulo Poncio has come to an end.

“I write this with tears in my eyes, but with a peaceful heart, because I know that the one who takes care of us knows everything. Sometimes we have to take 2 steps back to be able to follow the right path, and we decide that each one will follow yours,” the influencer said in an Instagram post.

Earlier, Saulo revealed the marriage crisis over Christmas Eve and asked fans for prayers.