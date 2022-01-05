Marcio Poncio pronounces on the hospitalization of his ex-wife in a psychiatric clinic | Column Fabia Oliveira

Patriarch of the Poncio family, Bishop Marcio Poncio spoke on social media, this Tuesday night (4), to talk about the hospitalization of his ex-wife, Simone Poncio, who is being treated for depression. She was admitted to a psychiatric clinic, with the support of her daughter, Sarah Poncio, to remove excessively used antidepressants from her body.

“Simone Poncio, we are here for you, as you always were for our family. We know that in life we ​​suffer adversity as the apostle Paul tells us in 2 Corinthians 11:26 when he says: (sometimes we go through dangers in travels, dangers in rivers, dangers between robbers, dangers among opportunists, dangers among the Gentiles, dangers in the city , dangers in the desert, dangers at sea, dangers between false brethren.) It is part,” he wrote.

And he continued: “We know that Jesus endured everything with love and mercy and that will not be lacking for us at this time. As He won, I believe we will win. Hold on, we’ve gotten through so much together. It is certain that we are going to overcome this phase of illness as well, in order to bear witness to all of the wonders of God”.

The religious ended his message asking fans of the Poncio family to pray for Simone. “I ask for your prayers for her, who is now hospitalized undergoing treatment for the removal of excessively used antidepressants, in a clinic in Rio.