Marra reveals reason for Atlético-MG not to discuss Renato’s name and who was wanted after Cuca’s departure from Brazil

Atlético-MG continues to look for a replacement for Cuca and looks to Portuguese football to announce a new coach

THE Atlético-MG runs against time. After seeing Cuca hand over the position of coach at the end of the season, the team from Minas is now aiming for the arrival of a worthy replacement to command the team that won the ‘Triple Crown’ in 2021.

According to information released by Mario Marra, commentator for the channels Disney, during the Sportscenter this Tuesday (4), Atlético-MG got in touch with Odair Hellamann, former coach of International and who is currently at Al-Wasl, in the United Arab Emirates, where he has a contract until June 2022.

Odair, however, thanked the Minas Gerais team for contacting him, but stressed that he still has a contract in force and that he has not advanced with the athletic flirtation. Another name that apparently should not reach Cidade do Galo is Renato Gaúcho.

fired from Flamengo after the loss of the Conmebol Libertadores title, the coach, according to Marra, took a long time to respond to the Minas Gerais team’s contacts in 2021 when he left the command of the Guild, showed no desire to close with Atlético and no longer had the desired name in Galo. In March of that year, Cuca took office.

With no great options left in Brazilian football, Atlético-MG focuses its search on Portugal. The ‘plan A’ of the Minas Gerais team is still Jorge Jesus, but the club has had difficulty in evolving with the negotiations. In addition to Flamengo’s idol, Carlos Carvalhal, now at Braga, is also one of the names evaluated.