Mask use does not affect exercise performance, study says

The use of a protective mask during physical exercise has been discussed since the beginning of the pandemic. One study concluded that, even though it causes some discomfort, the fabric mask does not interfere with breathing patterns and cardiovascular physiology.

According to a statement from the Foundation for Research Support of the State of São Paulo (Fapesp), the research shows that it is a myth that wearing a mask during physical exercise would be harmful, affecting, for example, people’s oxygen saturation.

“The use of protection did not significantly change body functioning during moderate to heavy exercise practice”, says Bruno Gualano, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (FM-USP) and author of the article, in a note.

+ In SP, campaign asks to cut mask elastic before disposal

In the study, 17 healthy men and 18 women performed ergospirometric tests on a treadmill at different effort intensities. Study participants ran with a three-layer fabric mask and without it, in another session, so that the comparison could be made.

“We also looked at measures of cardiovascular functioning, oxygen saturation and blood acidosis. The conclusion was that the disturbances caused by the mask were very small, especially at intensities below the maximum effort, capable of bringing enormous benefits to health”, says Gualano.

Another highlight of the study was that the results were generally similar for both men and women. Gualano emphasizes that the results of the study make it possible to formulate new recommendations for the practice of physical exercise during the pandemic. The research team is now studying the use of masks during physical exercise with clinical groups and children.

