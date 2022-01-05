Mass Effect Trilogy on its way to EA Play and Game Pass • Eurogamer.pt

Microsoft has unveiled Game Pass news for the first half of January, topped off by Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which will hit EA Play.

From January 6th, all EA service subscribers will have access, free of charge, to the renewed trilogy, which will allow them to enjoy Bioware classics with great improvements.

The arrival of the Legendary Edition on EA Play means that all subscribers will have access, whether on PlayStation, PC or Xbox, where Game Pass Ultimate members have access to EA Play games.

Microsoft also revealed the exits of the Game Pass and already on January 15th, Desperados 3 and Kingdom Hearts 3 are released, two big names that you will have to finish in the next two weeks, if you haven’t already done so.

News

Gorogoa – 4/01

Olija – 1/4

The Pedestrian – 4/01

Embr – 6/01

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – 6/01

Outer Wilds – 6/01

Spelunky 2 – 13/01

The Anacrusis – 13/01

Departures on January 15th