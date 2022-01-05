Mastruz com Leite speaks up after vocalist accuses another member of harassment

Larissa Ferreira, lead singer of the band Mastruck with milk, made a complaint on his Instagram. The singer said she was harassed by another member of the band, while she and her husband Jean [baterista da banda] they slept in an alcoholic coma.

“It was Jean who put that person in the band at the time, and that person joined us that night. I’m not used to drinking. I was in an alcoholic coma, and Jean [seu marido] also. We went to sleep at one in the morning. This man stayed in our room. It starts wrong there. He stayed in my daughter’s hammock. It was supposed to have consistency, since there are two more rooms here”, Larissa began in the story.

She and her husband had just returned from their trip and, very sleepy, fell asleep. “I felt a person touching my body, kissing my face, smelling me and holding my hand in her private parts. And me lying on my bed, in my room, with my husband at my side. The person abused me, was harassing me, a fellow worker. I moved but didn’t open my eye once. I knew if I raised the alarm, Jean would kill this man here in the house. I felt he got away.”

“I didn’t know if he would understand me, if he would seek satisfaction. All I know is that I had a big anxiety attack. I’ve been throwing up all week. I didn’t have the courage until I opened up. The first person I spoke to was Mara [colega de banda]. She even considered me not telling Jean, afraid he’d do a big shit, but it was eating me up inside. I wasn’t going to be able to stay in the same room as this man. I’m in time to die of anxiety these days. Rebeca totally supported me, but it was half an hour before we traveled and she said that she couldn’t do anything at the time, but that she would solve it. I traveled these three days when Renara [outra vocalista] was not present. Hold on, stay on a prescription drug. The measures have already been taken. Rebekah said it wasn’t my fault. No woman is to blame for being abused. I was dressed, and even if I was naked, no one has the right to touch a woman if she doesn’t let me. But it was very cowardly, I was sleeping”, continued Larissa.

Finally, the singer says that she was very ill after the abuse, and that it left her health in poor condition. “I lost weight the most was vomiting due to an anxiety attack. I still endured a week in the same environment as this monster, ogre, ridiculous and marginal. This guy is out. If this guy wasn’t going out, me and Jean would go out. Anyone who doesn’t have an anxiety attack may think it’s bullshit. I’m going to get help because it’s pushing the limits. If it had happened to my daughter, I would have had to kill someone like that. I’m embarrassed and disgusted, and I know it’s not my fault… I already have other marks, I’ve been through other things when I was a teenager, but that was a trigger for me to fall for good”, he added.

Mastruz Com Leite commented on Larissa’s complaint. “We from the band Mastruz com Leite are in solidarity with our singer Larissa Ferreira, who reported on her social networks having been harassed at her house by another member of the band. The company is already taking measures regarding the musician and is providing support to the singer, who is fragile, but welcomed by family and friends. Banda Mastruz com Leite reinforces that it rejects any and all forms of abuse against women, whether physical, psychological or sexual. We continue to provide assistance and support to Larissa.”

