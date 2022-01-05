Mateus Verdelho explains to the police why he did not react when he heard “swearing” by Renato Kalil to Shantal

Mateus Verdelho, husband of Shantal Verdelho, testified to the police about the conduct of gynecologist and obstetrician Renato Kalil, responsible for conducting the birth of Domênica, the couple’s second daughter. According to Mônica Bergamo, from Folha de S.Paulo, the model said she had heard “swearing” by the doctor directed at Shantal, in the procedure carried out in September of last year.

Matthew’s testimony took place on December 20, a few days before Christmas. According to the account of the businessman, he did not react to the insults for having prioritized the well-being of his wife and baby. Furthermore, he stated that Kalil called him to “look at your wife’s vagina“, commenting on “how much tore“.

Verdelho said he realized that the comment had a sexist nature, but at the time he didn’t care. “His emotion was all linked to his daughter“and not to Shantal’s body,” the testimony stated. The model also said that the couple only “rationalized” what happened later, when he stopped to watch the filming of the birth, and was like “shocked“.

Kalil’s lawyer, Celso Vilardi, claimed not to have access to the investigation, but says that the influencer’s procedure was uneventful. Vilardi also stated that the physician’s conduct was always guided by “good practices”, following the necessary protocols. Sergei Cobra Arbex, Shantal’s lawyer, pointed out that the process is confidential and that, therefore, he cannot comment on the businessman’s testimony.

Continues after Advertising

remember the case

In September, Shantal Verdelho gave birth to Doménica, her second daughter with Mateus Verdelho. Some time later, audios and videos began to circulate on the internet, in which the influencer vents about the conduct of the gynecologist and obstetrician Renato Kalil, responsible for conducting the delivery.

Among the accusations made to the doctor, who deleted his profiles on social networks in view of the controversy, is that he would have revealed the child’s gender on social networks, before Shantal could tell his own family. The influencer chose not to know whether to expect a boy or a girl before delivery. Also according to the report, Renato would have embarrassed and exposed Shantal to her husband and also to other patients.

The case would have taken this direction after the influencer chose not to perform an episiotomy — an incision in the perineum region to facilitate the passage of the baby, recommended only in high-risk births. “I found out he talked about my vagina to other people. Like: ‘Oh, she was rolled up, if you don’t have an episotomy, you will stay the same’. Once again breaking medical confidentiality”, he observed, in another excerpt of the audios.

“He called my husband and said: ‘Look here, all broken up, I’m going to have to stitch her frog a lot.’ He used to say in a way like: ‘Look, where you have sex, it’s all fucked up’ because she didn’t want an episiotomy. He didn’t have to do this. He doesn’t even know if I have such intimacy with my husband. There are people who don’t. There were several very bad postures of him. It was horrible”, lamented.

Continues after Advertising

Finally, Verdelho says that she cannot watch the video of the birth recorded by her husband, as she would have been called names by Kalil at all times. “Simply, when we watched the video, it (Kalil) curses me the entire labor. Spoken: ‘F*ck, give it a go. Daughter of a mother, she doesn’t push properly. Little fag. What hate. Don’t move, f*ck’… It’s a lot of swearing and cursing. After I saw everything, it was horrible”, he vented. Check out all the details of the case by clicking here.

How to report?

To report obstetric violence, registration can be done at the hospital, clinic or maternity hospital where the treatment took place. It is also possible to file complaints by dialing 180, dialing 136 or by calling 08007019656 from the National Supplementary Health Agency regarding complaints about the health plan’s service.