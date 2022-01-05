Maurílio’s wife posts video of Luiza crying as she sings in honor of the singer and vents: ‘It’s hard to believe’ | Goias

A week after the death of singer Maurílio, his wife, Luana Ramos, published a message on social networks recording the absence he makes. The text was accompanied by a video of his stage partner, Luiza, getting emotional when she sings in honor of the countryman at the 7th day mass held in Imperatriz (MA), on Tuesday (4) (watch above).

In the publication, Luana wrote about feeling as if the hours did not pass without Maurílio and the longing he left behind.

“Seventh day of death. It felt like a knife to my heart every time I heard it at mass. It’s still hard to believe,” he said.

1 of 2 Maurílio, by the duo with Luiza — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Maurílio, by the duo with Luiza — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“The days are so long for me. The hours don’t pass. It seems like a lot longer,” added Luana.

In the comments of this publication, Luiza wrote: “I love you so much! Let’s go together”.

Luiza’s girlfriend, doctor and ex-BBB Marcela Mc Gowan, posted on her profile a message saying that the two are still in Imperatriz, retreating with her family, and expressed her admiration for her partner:

“There were a lot of bumps at the end of the year, especially for Lu, who is the strongest and most incredible person I know. It’s impossible not to be affected when we see the person we love look bad,” he said.

2 of 2 Luiza and Maurílio at a show in Imperatriz, Maranhão — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza e Maurílio Luiza and Maurílio at a show in Imperatriz, Maranhão — Photo: Reproduction/Luiza e Maurílio

At the age of 28, Maurílio died last December 29 of septic shock after two weeks of hospitalization due to pulmonary thromboembolism in Goiânia. The artist’s body was veiled and buried in his hometown, Empress, in Maranhão.

Maurílio and Luiza, who is from Belo Horizonte (MG), formed a backcountry duo since 2016, when the singer went on vacation in his hometown and called him on stage to sing with her during the birthday of a mutual friend.

The duo sang the hit “S de Saudade”, featuring Zé Neto and Cristiano (listen to excerpt below). This was the fifth most played song in Brazil between 2019 and 2020, on Spotify.

They also recorded a DVD with other renowned names in music, such as Alcione, Marília Mendonça, Jorge, from the duo Jorge and Mateus, and Dilsinho.

Song ‘S de Saudade’ is one of Luiza and Maurílio’s greatest hits

