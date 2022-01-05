Meet 5 electric cars arriving now in 2022

Check out 5 electric cars 2022 that will be featured in the national market (Photo: Disclosure)

The hybrid and electric segment is constantly growing in the world and in the national market as well. So, check out some of the 2022 electric cars that will be featured in the industry!

Electric Cars 2022: The Current Market

The hybrid and electric car market grew strongly in the national market in the last year. With the launch of models with greater autonomy, more technological and intelligent, consumers are turning their eyes to the clean energy segment.

Through Renavan data, the Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association, ABVE, stated that from January to November 2021, the total number of electric powered vehicles sold in the country in 2021 surpassed the total of 30,000 units.

Also according to the organization, the November numbers reached the historical record of 2.1% of market share over the month’s total domestic sales in the Brazilian market (161,027, according to Fenabrave). The November result is also 26% higher than that of October this year (2,787) and 57% higher than that of November 2020 (2,231).

And in 2022 it will not be different, many models will also be launched, from vehicles that promise to be the cheapest electric car in the national market, to models that do not focus on price, but on autonomy, comfort and on-board technology. Thus, see some models that will be launched later this year and that promise to further leverage the hybrid and electric market here in Brazil:

JAC e-J7 is now available on pre-order

JAC is investing heavily in the electric segment in the domestic market. In 2021, the Chinese brand launched in Brazil the E-J7S1, the cheapest electric city car on the market so far. The same is priced at R$159,990 and 300 km of autonomy. And to continue the electric offensive, the brand now launches the JAC e-J7 sedan. The Model is already in the pre-sale stage and can be purchased for R$ 259,900. It has about 400 km of autonomy, and through the electric motor it generates power of 194 hp and torque of 339 Nm. The 0 to 100 km/h is done in 6.4 seconds.

Family ID. Volkswagen 3 and ID.4

Another automaker that still does not have electric cars present in the Brazilian market’s portfolio is the German Volkswagen. However, the story may change from 2022 onwards, as the brand is already probing the acceptance of the ID.3 and ID.4 models by Brazilian consumers.

Around here, the models were presented in the second half of 2021, and since then, the brand has been doing actions with the vehicles so that the public becomes familiar. The ID.3 is a hatchback with range options ranging between 350 and 550 km. The power is 204 hp.

The ID.4 represents the SUV’s. The model has a range of up to 522 km, and the power of the electric motor varies between 148 and 299 hp. Regarding prices, it is believed that both are worth R$ 200 and R$ 300 thousand, respectively.

Electric Cars 2022: Kia to Launch EV6

Another model that promises to stand out in the segment is the EV6, it is Kia’s first electric car. Around here, the model is already in the homologation phase and should arrive in the first half. The model that is produced in South Korea has about 510 km of autonomy. The electric motor generates up to 585 hp of power. the 0 to 100 km/h is done in just over 3 seconds and the top speed is 260 km/k.

BMW i4 will arrive in two versions

Another highly anticipated car in the electric segment is the BMW i4. This one should arrive here with versions of 340 hp and 544 hp of power. It is the electric version of the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé. The model should arrive here in 2022.

